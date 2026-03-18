Chaitra Navratri 2026: What to do during the 9 days to seek Maa Durga’s blessings

New Delhi:

If you want to receive the special blessings of Goddess Durga during Chaitra Navratri, then you must worship Mother Goddess according to the prescribed rituals. Also, chant her mantras and perform aarti daily. It is said that any devotee who remembers the Goddess with a true heart during Navratri, Maa Durga will grant them happiness and prosperity.

This year, Chaitra Navratri will be observed from March 19 to March 26. Here’s a simple guide on what you should do during these nine days and how to seek Maa Durga’s blessings.

What should you do during Chaitra Navratri?

Observe the fast

Fasting during Navratri is considered highly beneficial. Some people fast for all nine days, while others choose to fast only on the first and last day, or the final two days. You can follow the practice based on your comfort.

It is important to avoid onions and garlic during the fast. Devotees believe that sincere fasting helps remove life’s difficulties.

Offer daily prayers and aarti

You should perform morning and evening prayers to Maa Durga every day during Navratri. Even those who are not fasting are encouraged to worship the Goddess.

If possible, light an Akhand Jyoti (continuous flame) for all nine days. If that isn’t feasible, make sure to light a ghee lamp daily in front of the Goddess.

Do Kalash Sthapana on the first day itself

On the first day of Navratri, Kalash Sthapana has to be done at home. This is one of the most important rituals of Navratri, and it has to be done on an auspicious muhurat.

Offer the goddess her favourite things

To appease Maa Durga, it is necessary to offer her favourite things such as red flowers, red chunri, bangles, and other such things. Offering cowries and lotus flowers is also considered very auspicious.

Chanting Durga Saptashati

Chanting Durga Saptashati is also considered very important on the occasion of Navratri. It is believed that chanting Durga Saptashati on the occasion of Navratri will fetch special blessings for the devotees. Try to chant it at least once during these nine days.

Chant Durga mantras

Chanting Durga mantras during Navratri is considered very powerful. You can chant any mantra as per your comfort. The mantra “Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Vichche” is especially auspicious and should ideally be chanted at least 108 times.

Perform Kanya Pujan

Many people believe Kanya Pujan is only for those who fast, but anyone can perform it. It is commonly done on Ashtami or Navami, but you can perform it on any day of Navratri. Some devotees even perform it throughout all nine days.

Donate and help others

Donations hold special importance during Navratri. Offering food, clothes, or help to those in need is considered highly auspicious. Feeding animals like cows, dogs, and birds is also encouraged.

Perform Havan

Havan is considered very important during Navratri. It is believed that performing a havan completes the worship and brings its full benefits.

Most people perform havan on Navami.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. There is no scientific evidence for it. India TV does not verify the authenticity of these claims.)

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: What to eat and avoid during 9-day fast