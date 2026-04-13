Varuthini Ekadashi 2026: Worship Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi with these holy mantras

New Delhi:

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 Puja Vidhi: The Ekadashi fast is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The tradition is to observe the Varuthini Ekadashi fast on the Ekadashi date of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Vaishakha. The Varuthini Ekadashi fast will be observed on Monday. This Ekadashi fast symbolizes happiness and good fortune.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu protects anyone who observes the fast on this day from all troubles. So, let's explore the method of worshipping Varuthini Ekadashi. There are a few mantras that you should chant on the day.

Varuthini Ekadashi Puja Muhurat

On Varuthini Ekadashi, wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. Wear yellow, orange, and saffron-colored clothing on this Ekadashi.

After this, clean the prayer room and temple and purify them by sprinkling Ganga water.

Now spread a yellow cloth on a platform in the north-east corner of the puja room and install the idol or picture of Lord Vishnu.

Now anoint the idol of Narayan with Panchamrit.

Offer yellow flowers, yellow sandalwood and basil leaves to God.

Light a lamp of pure ghee in front of God.

Worship Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Vishnu. Offer her cosmetics.

Offering melon on Varuthini Ekadashi is considered especially fruitful.

Chant these mantras on Ekadashi day

Om Namo Narayanay॥ Om Namo: Bhagwate Vasudevaya.

Om Achyutay Namah Om Anantaya Namah Om Govindaya Namah.

Om Shri Vishnuve Cha Vidmahe Vasudevay Dhimahi. Tanno Vishnu: Prachodayat.

Mangalam Lord Vishnu, Mangalam Garuddhwaj. Mangalam Pundari Kaksha, Mangalay Tano Hari.

Chant these Lakshmi mantras on Ekadashi day

Om Shri Hreem Shri Kamle Kamlalaye Prasid Prasid Shri Hreem Shri Om Mahalakshmi Namah.

Om Shri Hreem Kleem Shri Siddha Lakshmya Namah.

Om Shri Hreem Kleem Mahalakshmyai Namah.

Om Vishnu, the resident of the heart, Lakshmi herself, my greetings.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 muhurat timings

Here are the key timings for the day:

Brahma Muhurat: 04:28 AM to 05:13 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 04:51 AM to 05:58 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:56 AM to 12:47 PM

Vijay Muhurat: 02:30 PM to 03:21 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 06:44 PM to 07:07 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:46 PM to 07:53 PM

Nishita Muhurat: 11:59 PM to 12:44 AM, April 14

Choghadiya Muhurat:

Amrit (Sarvottam): 05:58 AM to 07:34 AM

Shubh (Uttam): 09:10 AM to 10:46 AM

Labh (Unnati): 03:34 PM to 05:10 PM

Amrit (Sarvottam): 05:10 PM to 06:46 PM

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

Also read: Ekadashi April 2026: Know correct date, paran timings, shubh muhurat and significance