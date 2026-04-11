Ekadashi April 2026: Know correct date, paran timings, shubh muhurat and significance

New Delhi:

Varuthini Ekadashi comes up quietly in the Hindu calendar, but its significance runs quite deep. It falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakh month and is considered one of those days where spiritual effort is believed to carry long-term impact.

For many, it is about fasting and devotion. For others, it is also about reflection, charity, and a reset of sorts. The belief is simple. Observe the fast with sincerity, and it helps cleanse past actions while bringing blessings from Lord Vishnu.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 date and paran timing

In April 2026, the first Ekadashi will be observed on April 13.

The paran, which is the time to break the fast, will fall on April 14 between 06:54 AM and 08:31 AM.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2026 muhurat timings

Here are the key timings for the day:

Brahma Muhurat: 04:28 AM to 05:13 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 04:51 AM to 05:58 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:56 AM to 12:47 PM

Vijay Muhurat: 02:30 PM to 03:21 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 06:44 PM to 07:07 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:46 PM to 07:53 PM

Nishita Muhurat: 11:59 PM to 12:44 AM, April 14

Choghadiya Muhurat:

Amrit (Sarvottam): 05:58 AM to 07:34 AM

Shubh (Uttam): 09:10 AM to 10:46 AM

Labh (Unnati): 03:34 PM to 05:10 PM

Amrit (Sarvottam): 05:10 PM to 06:46 PM

Varuthini Ekadashi significance and spiritual importance

This Ekadashi is associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Along with them, worshipping Lord Shiva on this day is also considered important.

There is a strong belief around the outcomes of observing this fast. It is said that those who keep the Varuthini Ekadashi vrat are freed from past sins. Some beliefs also mention that it helps one avoid rebirth in lower life forms and leads to attaining a place in heaven after death.

Charity holds equal importance on this day. Donating to the needy is considered highly auspicious and is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and overall well-being in life.

According to scriptures, the merit gained from observing this fast is said to be equal to performing penance for 10,000 years.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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