Vaishakh Amavasya 2026: Powerful remedies for debt relief, health recovery and relationship harmony

New Delhi:

Vaishakh Amavasya does not always get the same attention as bigger festivals, but it holds quiet significance. Spiritually, it is seen as a day where rituals and intentions carry a bit more weight. People turn to it for closure, for relief, for small resets in life.

In 2026, Vaishakh Amavasya falls on April 17. According to traditional beliefs, it is considered highly auspicious, especially for spiritual practices and ancestral rituals. Many also believe that certain remedies performed on this day can help improve different areas of life, from finances to relationships.

Vaishakh Amavasya 2026 significance and beliefs

This day is closely linked with honouring ancestors. It is believed that performing rituals dedicated to forefathers on Vaishakh Amavasya can help reduce Pitru Dosha. Alongside that, there is a broader belief that specific actions or remedies done on this day can bring prosperity, stability, and overall well-being.

Vaishakh Amavasya remedies for different life problems

If you are dealing with ongoing problems in life, one suggested remedy involves wearing a thick red thread around your neck on Amavasya. Keep it on until the next Amavasya, which falls on May 16 and lasts till around 1:30 am. On that night, remove the thread and bury it in a secluded place outside your home. This is believed to help bring an end to persistent troubles. For financial issues, the suggestion is to take 8 paper almonds and 8 small containers of kohl, tie them in a black cloth at night, and place it under your locker or where you keep money. The next day, immerse the entire bundle in water. This is believed to help ease money-related problems. If there is frequent tension between you and your partner, take a little milk, mix a pinch of sugar, and pour it into a well. If a well is not available nearby, pour it into raw soil outside your home and cover it with some soil. This is believed to help improve the relationship and reduce conflicts. If you feel that people are jealous of your progress or speak negatively behind your back, take a roti, apply mustard oil on it using another roti, and feed both to a black dog in the evening. This is believed to help remove such negativity from your life. For those dealing with debt, take some mustard seeds in your hand at midnight, go to your courtyard or rooftop, and walk three circles in an anti-clockwise direction. Then throw small portions of the seeds in all ten directions. This is believed to help in getting relief from debt. If someone in the family is unwell, or if you are not feeling well yourself, take a thread from the clothes worn by the unwell person after bathing. Twist it with cotton to make a wick. Place it in a clay diya filled with mustard oil and light it outside a Hanuman temple. This is believed to support faster recovery. For attracting wealth, take a water-filled coconut at night and break it in front of a Shiv idol while praying for financial gain. Leave the pieces there overnight. In the morning, distribute them among family members. This is believed to bring financial benefits. If you have a long-standing wish that has not been fulfilled, take a coconut, break it in the name of Goddess Durga, and divide the inner portion into 42 pieces. Offer 3 pieces to Lord Shiva, distribute 9 to young girls, 2 each to a tailor, a gardener, and a potter, keep 4 for yourself, and offer or distribute the remaining 20 in a temple. This is believed to help fulfil wishes. For career growth, take a water-filled coconut, wrap a red thread around it seven times, and immerse it in flowing water while focusing on your chosen deity. This is believed to help bring new direction to your career. To improve confidence, light a ghee lamp before the temple closes at night. If you cannot go to a temple, light it at home before sleeping. This is separate from your regular evening prayer lamp. This is believed to help boost confidence levels. For overall family happiness and to remove negativity, light 5 oil lamps and release them along with 5 red flowers into flowing water, preferably after sunset. This is believed to help maintain peace and happiness in the family. If you want growth in business, perform a proper puja of Goddess Durga after bathing, do her aarti with camphor, and offer halwa and boiled chickpeas. This is believed to support business expansion and growth.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Upay: Do these 5 secret remedies for money, growth and stability