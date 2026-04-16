Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Upay: Do these 5 secret remedies for money, growth and stability

New Delhi:

Akshaya Tritiya is one of those days people don’t take lightly. It carries a certain belief with it. That whatever you do on this day stays. The good, especially. It is said the results never really fade.

That is why you will see people focusing on charity, rituals, even shopping. There is a common belief that anything bought on this day grows over time. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on April 19. And beyond the usual rituals, there are a few simple practices people quietly follow, especially when dealing with money stress, debt or career uncertainty.

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If money does not seem to stay with you, this one is often suggested. Take a small amount of rice and one whole turmeric root. Tie them in a red cloth. Place this bundle at the feet of Goddess Lakshmi during the puja on Akshaya Tritiya. After the ritual, you can keep it in your locker or leave it in your place of worship. It is believed this helps improve financial stability and brings steady growth. Another commonly followed practice involves 11 cowrie shells. Tie them in a red cloth and keep them in your puja space on this day. It is said that doing this can help ease money-related problems and bring some balance in finances. During Lakshmi puja on Akshaya Tritiya, using saffron and turmeric is considered important. This simple addition is believed to support abundance and ensure there is no shortage of wealth and resources in the home. This day is also linked with seeking blessings from ancestors. Donating items like an earthen pot, fan, umbrella, slippers, sattu, sugar, ghee, muskmelon or cucumber to Brahmins or those in need is considered beneficial. It is believed such acts can help reduce ancestral dosha and bring relief in life. Buying coriander seeds on this day is another small but popular ritual. Offer the seeds at Goddess Lakshmi’s feet during puja. After that, tie them in a red cloth and keep them in your locker. It is believed this can help open up new opportunities and bring progress.

These are simple steps. Nothing complicated. Just small actions people have held onto over time, especially when hoping for a shift in luck or stability.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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