Tirumala Tirupati Darshan March 2026: How and when to book seva tickets online

For devotees planning a spiritual visit to Tirumala Balaji Temple during the busy festival season in March 2026, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has just released important online booking details that deserve attention.

TTD has confirmed that online seva and darshan bookings for March 2026 will open on December 22, 2025, at 3:00 PM. This release covers several sacred rituals and virtual participation options, giving pilgrims from across India and around the world the chance to secure their spot well in advance through the official TTD portal.

Tirumala TTD March 2026 seva booking date and time

Starting from 3:00 PM on December 22, devotees will be able to book:

Seva participation (online or in-person) — including some of Tirumala’s most revered services like Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva.

Connected darshan slots for those participating in sevas or choosing virtual participation.

The online booking system allows devotees to reserve these options from anywhere, offering both convenience and peace of mind before the travel season begins.

These sevas are among the most sought-after at Tirumala, drawing huge interest every year. Kalyanotsavam, for example, celebrates the celestial wedding of Lord Venkateswara, while Sahasra Deepalankara Seva is a stunning ritual illuminated by a thousand lamps.

How to book Tirumala TTD seva and darshan online

Visit the official TTD seva booking portal and log in or create an account.

Verify your mobile number and email, which are essential for confirmation and communication.

On the booking day, head to the seva booking section, choose your preferred ritual and desired date in March 2026.

To confirm seva tickets, it is necessary to pay for them online.

Also included will be an option to add Darshann connected to Seva (time frame to view the deity) if available.

Be sure to print the ticket and have a valid identification card ready for your visit.

Devotees can register ahead of scheduled dates to allow for the possible overcrowding that may occur due to large numbers of people visiting each day, and take part in all that they hold dear as devotees of their respective faith.

Important tips for devotees

March is traditionally a high-demand period at Tirumala, with pilgrims arriving from far and wide to participate in the vibrant festivities and rituals. With so many devotees looking to attend, TTD encourages everyone to complete their bookings as early as possible to ensure availability.

For the latest updates on darshan schedules, additional quota releases, and detailed ticketing guidelines, always refer to the official TTD website before making plans.

