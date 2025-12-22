Magh Mela 2026 at Prayagraj: Dates, history, rituals and religious significance Magh Mela 2026 will be held at Prayagraj from January 3 to February 15. Here’s why this annual fair holds deep spiritual meaning for millions of devotees.

New Delhi:

Magh Mela is held annually at the sacred region of Prayagraj on the banks of Sangam during the month of Magh. This Magh Mela, which takes place on the banks of Triveni, is highly revered. The Magh Mela attracts millions upon millions of devotees each year. Similar to Kumbh, Magh Mela holds particular religious significance for Hindus.

Every twelve years, the Kumbh Mela is held in four locations: Prayagraj, Ujjain, Nashik, and Haridwar. Every year, Prayagraj hosts the Magh Mela exclusively during the month of Magh. So, let us know about the religious beliefs and history of the Magh Mela that was conducted at Prayagraj.

Magh Mela 2026 start date and end date

The Magh Mela will be held from Paush Purnima to Mahashivratri. In Hinduism, the Purnima date is considered very important for bathing and donating. Apart from this, the month of Magh is considered very auspicious for bathing, donating and doing good deeds. The Magh Mela will begin on January 3 and end on February 15.

Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 15. According to religious beliefs, bathing and donating in the month of Magh bestow many times more benefits on a person and liberate him from all kinds of sins.

History and religious beliefs linked to Magh Mela

The Magh Mela held in Prayagraj is considered one of the largest and oldest spiritual events in the world. Prayagraj is the site of the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati. The confluence of these three sacred rivers enhances the importance of bathing and donating.

Bathing in the confluence during the Magh Mela bestows nectar-like qualities. It is said that by performing charitable acts and virtuous deeds during this 45-day fair, one can attain salvation from their sins.

Importance of Kalpvas during Magh Mela

According to religious beliefs, by bathing in the Ganga in the month of Magh, a person becomes free from the cycle of birth and death and attains salvation. Apart from bathing and donating, worship, yagya, chanting, and homa have special significance in the month of Magh. By doing so, one receives the blessings of all the gods and goddesses.

The religious rituals performed in this month bestow auspicious results on a person. Kalpvas is said to have special significance in Magh. Every year in the month of Magh, devotees perform Kalpvas by building tents on the sand on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

