Magh Mela 2026 at Prayagraj: Key snan dates and travel guide

New Delhi:

Devotees and pilgrims are gearing up for one of India’s most spiritual gatherings as the 2026 edition of Magh Mela is set to begin on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. That's where the Ganga and Yamuna rivers meet. It is a month-long event which is rich in ritual, devotion and holy baths.

According to the calendar and announcements, the mela will continue until February 15 2026. It will be concluded on the auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. Key bathing (snan) dates include Pausha Purnima (3 Jan), Makar Sankranti (14 Jan), Mauni Amavasya (18 Jan), Vasant Panchami (23 Jan), Maghi Purnima (1 Feb) and finally Mahashivratri (15 Feb).

Jan 3, 2026 (Pausha Purnima): The official opening of the mela’s bathing period. Kalpavāsi (ritual stay) begins for many devotees.

Jan 14, 2026 (Makar Sankranti): Sun enters Capricorn, considered a major bathing day with royal significance.

Jan 18, 2026 (Mauni Amavasya): The highlight of Magh Mela, where silence (maun) and the sacred dip converge, many consider it the most powerful date.

Jan 23, 2026 (Vasant Panchami): Marks the onset of spring and a precious time for devotion and cleansing.

February 1, 2026 (Maghī Purnima): A key full-moon bathing day.

February 15, 2026 (Maha Shivratri): The grand finale, though primarily devoted to Lord Shiva, it completes the Mela’s cycle of dips and devotion.

How long does Magh Mela 2026 last?

The Mela runs for around 44 days between early January and mid-February, drawing millions of pilgrims and offering deep ritual, reflection and spiritual practice. It is suggested that you book transport and accommodation early.

Where is Magh Mela held in Prayagraj?

The event is held at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythic Sarasvati river. The sacred geography amplifies the pilgrimage’s spiritual impact

How to reach Prayagraj for Magh Mela 2026

Facilities, safety and arrangements for Magh Mela 2026

Preparations for 2026 are robust, drone mapping, pontoon-bridges and detailed crowd-management plans are being deployed. Devotees should check official updates on transport, hygiene, bathing ghats and tent accommodations.

How to participate in Magh Mela rituals

Remember to be on time and get necessary permits or register according to guidelines, where required

Arrive early on key snan days.

Observe traditional dress codes, and the devotees must respect local norms.

Stay up-to-date on weather, river-flow advisories, and health precautions

1. By Rail

Prayagraj is well-served by the rail network. According to the district website, major stations include Prayagraj Junction (formerly Allahabad Jn), Prayagraj City (Rambagh), Prayag Station and Naini Station.

2. By Air

The city also has an airport, so flying can be an option for those coming from farther-away cities.

3. By Road

Road travel offers flexibility, useful if you want to stop en route or travel in a group. From cities like Delhi, the road distance to Prayagraj is around 600 km.

Why devotees believe the Sangam snan is sacred

Devotees believe that a holy dip in the Sangam during Magh is believed to wash off all the sins committed in the past. This congregation also helps in communal harmony, interactions of cultures, and preserves the ancient traditions in modern times.