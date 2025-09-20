Surya Grahan September 2025 explained: Timings, India visibility and key FAQs answered The last Surya Grahan of 2025 will take place on 21 September. While the solar eclipse won’t be visible in India, many are curious about its date, time, Sutak rules and spiritual significance. Here’s a simple FAQ guide covering everything you need to know.

New Delhi:

The year 2025 will witness its final Surya Grahan (solar eclipse) on September 21, 2025. Unlike some past eclipses, this one will be a partial solar eclipse. During the event, the Moon will cover up to 85% of the Sun’s surface in certain parts of the world.

In India, however, this Surya Grahan will not be visible as it occurs late at night when the Sun will already be below the horizon. Even so, many people are curious about the timings, visibility, and Sutak period of this eclipse. Here are the answers to the most searched questions on Surya Grahan 2025 September.

Also Read: 21 September 2025 Surya Grahan time in India, global visibility and details

FAQs on Surya Grahan in September 2025

Q1. When is Surya Grahan 2025?

The last solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of 2025 will take place on September 21, 2025.

Q2. What is the timing of Surya Grahan 2025 in September?

The eclipse will begin at 10:59 PM IST on September 21, reach maximum at 1:11 AM IST on September 22, and end at 3:23 AM IST.

Q3. Will Surya Grahan September 2025 be visible in India?

No, this solar eclipse will not be visible in India, as it happens late at night when the Sun has already set.

Q4. What time will Surya Grahan start in India on September 21, 2025?

The official global start time is 10:59 PM IST, but it won’t be visible from India.

Q5. Is Sutak period applicable for Surya Grahan September 2025 in India?

No, since the eclipse is not visible in India, the Sutak period does not apply.

Q6. What countries can see Surya Grahan on September 21, 2025?

The eclipse will be visible in parts of North America, South America, and the Atlantic Ocean region.

Q7. What are the start and end timings of Surya Grahan 2025?

Start: 10:59 PM IST (Sept 21)

10:59 PM IST (Sept 21) Maximum: 1:11 AM IST (Sept 22)

1:11 AM IST (Sept 22) End: 3:23 AM IST (Sept 22)

Q8. What precautions should be taken during Surya Grahan 2025?

Since it won’t be visible in India, no special precautions are required here. Generally, people avoid eating, cooking, and using sharp objects during an eclipse. Pregnant women are advised to stay indoors only if the eclipse is visible in their region.

Q9. What is the difference between Solar Eclipse and Surya Grahan?

There is no difference. Solar Eclipse is the English term, while Surya Grahan is the Hindi term for the same celestial event.

Q10. When is the next Surya Grahan after September 2025?

After the September 21, 2025 solar eclipse, the next solar eclipse will occur on February 17, 2026 (Tuesday).

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)