Solar Eclipse 2026 precautions: What to avoid and what to do during Surya Grahan

Solar eclipses tend to pull attention in two very different directions at once. On one side, there is the science, orbital paths, shadow bands, celestial alignment. On the other, there is belief. Ritual. Precaution. The kind of inherited practices families follow almost instinctively whenever a grahan appears on the calendar. Even when visibility is limited, conversations around what to do and what to avoid pick up quickly.

This particular eclipse has triggered similar curiosity. People are looking up Sutak rules, dietary precautions, spiritual remedies and everyday do’s and don’ts linked to the event. From eating restrictions to meditation practices and post-eclipse cleansing rituals, astrologer Heena from Astrotalk shares commonly followed belief-based guidelines associated with solar eclipse observance.

Solar eclipse precautions believers commonly follow

Avoid eating

Food is believed to absorb disturbed solar energy during Grahan, which is why many people refrain from eating during the eclipse window.

Do not see the eclipse directly

The Sun is symbolically linked to eyesight and soul energy in belief systems. Direct viewing, especially without protection, is said to weaken solar influence in one’s chart.

Avoid starting new work

Grahan Kaal is considered energetically unstable. New beginnings initiated during this period are believed unlikely to yield favourable long-term outcomes.

Pregnant women stay indoors

Eclipse rays are traditionally considered sensitive for fetal energy. Resting indoors, chanting or remaining calm is commonly advised.

Focus on mantra chanting and meditation

Spiritual practices are believed to deliver amplified results during an eclipse. Chanting is said to strengthen mental clarity and spiritual protection.

Bathe after the eclipse ends

A cleansing bath post-eclipse is considered important. It symbolically removes negative vibrations and restores physical and spiritual balance.

Practices like these sit firmly within faith and tradition rather than scientific mandate. Yet for many, they remain an integral part of how a grahan is observed, quietly, cautiously, and with intention.

