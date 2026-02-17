Surya Grahan 2026 in India date and time: Solar eclipse timings and remedies to reduce its negative effects

New Delhi:

The first solar eclipse of the year is set to take place today on February 17. Astronomically, it will be an annular solar eclipse, the kind where the Moon does not fully cover the Sun, leaving behind that bright “ring of fire” effect. Visually striking, though not everywhere. This particular eclipse will not be visible in India, but its timings and associated rituals are still being closely followed by many.

According to Indian Standard Time, the eclipse will begin at 3:26 pm on Tuesday and continue until 7:58 pm, lasting a total of 4 hours and 32 minutes. Even without local visibility, traditional observances like Sutak are considered relevant in belief systems, which is why many prepare in advance.

Solar Eclipse 2026 Sutak period timings and significance

In Hindu traditions, the Sutak period linked to eclipses is viewed as inauspicious, and no auspicious activities are performed during this window. For a solar eclipse, Sutak is believed to begin 12 hours before the eclipse starts.

Based on the February 17 schedule, the Sutak period will begin at 4:26 am on Tuesday and continue until the eclipse concludes in the evening.

Remedies believed to reduce solar eclipse negativity

Chant mantras dedicated to the Sun God during the eclipse. Commonly recited chants include: “Om Hreem Hreem Hroum Sah Suryaya Namah” and “Om Ghrinih Suryaya Namah.”

After the eclipse ends, clean the house thoroughly and sprinkle Ganga water across rooms.

Sprinkle Ganga water on idols and pictures of deities in the home temple and ceremonially bathe them.

Take a bath post-eclipse, followed by charity or donation.

Feeding green fodder to cows after the eclipse is also considered auspicious.

Place washed Kush or Tulsi leaves in water vessels, milk and curd stored at home during the eclipse. Remove and discard them once the eclipse ends.

Before the eclipse begins, keep aside some grain and an old piece of clothing. Donate them respectfully to a sanitation worker after the eclipse.

Solar eclipse do’s and don’ts devotees commonly follow

Add washed Kusha grass, Tulsi or Duva grass to all stored water, milk and yoghurt before the eclipse. Remove only after it ends.

Do not view the solar eclipse directly with naked eyes.

Avoid stepping out of the house during the eclipse window.

Refrain from cooking or doing kitchen-related work.

Food should neither be cooked nor consumed during the eclipse period.

Pregnant women are advised to take extra precautions.

They are traditionally advised not to thread needles, cut, peel, fry or season food during the eclipse.

Idols in temples or home shrines should not be touched.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

