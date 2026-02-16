Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Which deities to worship and how to perform Amavasya puja

New Delhi:

The date of Phalguna Amavasya is February 17, 2026. From a religious standpoint, Hinduism regards this day as being extremely significant. On this day, people celebrate their ancestors and bathe in sacred rivers in addition to adoring the gods and goddesses.

So, in this article, we will tell you which gods and goddesses should be worshipped on Phalguna Amavasya and the correct method for performing the puja.

Which gods and goddesses are worshipped on Phalguna Amavasya?

On the sacred day of Phalguna Amavasya, Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are primarily worshipped. Worshipping ancestors on this day also brings auspicious results. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on the evening of Phalguna Amavasya also brings auspicious results. Let us now learn the rituals of worship on this day.

Phalguna Amavasya Puja Rituals

On the day of Phalguna Amavasya, you should wake up before sunrise in the morning.

After this, take a bath, meditate, and vow to fast. If possible, bathe in a river or pond. If this is not possible, you can mix a little Ganga water into your bathwater.

After bathing, you should also sprinkle Ganga water at the place of worship. After this, you should take a vow to fast.

After this, you should worship your favourite deity or Lord Vishnu, Mahesh, etc. You should also chant mantras.

During the puja, you should also worship the Sun God and remember your ancestors.

You also get auspicious results by offering tarpan, pind daan and donating for the ancestors on the day of Phalguna Amavasya.

Along with morning worship, you should also worship the gods and goddesses and ancestors in the evening.

As for the puja materials, make arrangements in advance for Ganga water, Akshat, sandalwood, betel leaf, betel nut, fruits, flowers, kumkum, ghee, incense, lamp and sweets for offering.

Whichever deity you are worshipping on the day of Phalguna Amavasya, recite Aarti at the end of the puja and then distribute Prasad.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

