Amavasya 2026 in February: Date, muhurat and spiritual significance of Phalguna Amavasya

New Delhi:

In Sanatan Dharma, Phalguna Amavasya is particularly significant. On this Amavasya, it is claimed that worship and fasting bring serenity and happiness. Additionally, doing Tarpan and Shraddha for ancestors on this day is seen to be very auspicious.

Religious beliefs state that on this Amavasya, holy rivers are home to gods and goddesses. As a result, taking a river bath on this day is regarded as extremely moral. Let us inform you about the date and timing of Phalguna Amavasya this year.

When is Amavasya in February 2026

Phalguna Amavasya will be observed in February. According to the calendar, the Amavasya will begin at 5:34 pm on February 16th and end at 5:30 pm on February 17th. According to the Udaya Tithi, this Amavasya will be observed on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026.

Significance of Phalguna Amavasya

It is said that on Phalguna Amavasya, the sacred rivers are inhabited by gods and goddesses, so bathing in the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers on this day is considered highly auspicious. This Amavasya is considered highly fruitful for increasing happiness, wealth, and good fortune. It is the last Amavasya of the Hindu calendar. This Amavasya is also considered auspicious for offering prayers to ancestors. It is said that when Amavasya falls on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday, it is more beneficial than a solar eclipse.

What should be done on Phalguna Amavasya?

On Phalguna Amavasya, observe a fast for the peace of your ancestors' souls and donate to a needy person. In the evening, light a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree and remember your ancestors. Then, circumambulate the tree seven times. This will provide relief from ancestral curses. On this day, anoint Lord Shiva with milk, yoghurt, and honey, and offer him black sesame seeds.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

