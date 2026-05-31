June begins with Monday: Try these 4 Somvar remedies for Lord Shiva’s blessings

New Delhi:

In Hindu culture, Monday is considered especially blessed for the lord of destruction. As June 2026 is going to begin on Monday, devotees consider this month very fortunate to commence with some spiritual activities of Mahadev.

According to customs, true worship of Somvar is linked to positivity, safety, protection, and the granting of their followers' wishes. The following Somvar remedy tips have been compiled by people to ensure blessings from Mahadev.

1. Perform Jalabhishek on the Shivling

Offering water to the Shivling is one of the most commonly practised rituals by devotees on Monday. Besides Jalabhishek, many people also do abhishek with other things like milk, honey, curd or Gangajal while reciting Shiva mantras. It is believed that jalabhishek means cleanliness and reverence for Lord Shiva.

2. Recite the Om Namah Shivaya Mantra

The Om Namah Shivaya mantra is one of the most famous Shiva mantras that can be seen in many rituals. To express their devotion to Lord Shiva, people also chant this five-letter mantra (Panchakshari) 108 times on Mondays. This particular mantra is said to help concentrate and remain calm.

3. Offer bel patra and white flowers

Bel Patra is an integral element of any Shiv worshipping ritual because it is one of the most favourite things that Lord Shiva likes. Some people also offer white flowers as an offering while worshipping Lord Shiva on Monday.

4. Observe simple Somvar vrat

On Monday, some devotees prefer to observe a simple somvar vrat. While some follow a fruit-based fasting ritual, others opt for a satvik diet. This ancient ritual has been practised by devotees in order to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

The importance of Monday for Shiva worship

Based on Hindu belief systems, Monday is a very auspicious day for Lord Shiva and is thus considered very favourable for prayers to Mahadev. Many followers pay homage at Shiva temples and also conduct Rudrabhishek and chant mantras dedicated to Shiva to ensure spiritual enlightenment and blessings.

Despite the faith-based nature of the above practices, devotees still maintain that sincere worship holds precedence over everything else.

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Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.