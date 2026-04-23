Skand Shashthi 2026: Date, tithi, puja vidhi, vrat rules and rituals for child-related blessings

Skand Shashthi holds a quiet but steady place in Hindu traditions. It comes every month, on the sixth day of the Shukla Paksha. Not loud. Not overly elaborate. But meaningful, especially for those who observe it with intent.
This time, the fast will be observed on April 22. The day is dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that observing this vrat can be especially beneficial for couples seeking children. Alongside that, it is also associated with removing obstacles, building confidence, and overcoming adversaries.
When will Skand Shashthi Vrat be observed
- Shashthi Tithi begins at 1:19 am on April 22
- Shashthi Tithi ends at 10:49 pm on April 22
- Based on Udaya Tithi, the fast will be observed on April 22
Skand Shashthi puja vidhi
- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean red or yellow clothes
- Take a sankalp by holding water in your hand and stating your wish or intention
- Place a wooden platform at a clean spot and cover it with a red cloth
- Install an idol or picture of Lord Kartikeya on it
- Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati along with him
- Bathe Lord Kartikeya with water and panchamrit
- Offer sandalwood, kumkum, and akshat, and make sure to offer blue flowers and peacock feathers
- Light incense and a diya, and offer fruits and sweets
- Chant “Om Skandaya Namah” or “Om Sharavanabhavaya Namah” during the puja
- Conclude by listening to the vrat katha and performing the aarti properly
Skand Shashthi vrat rules
- Maintain purity in thoughts, words, and actions throughout the day
- Avoid tamasic foods such as garlic, onion, and meat
- Do not consume intoxicants
- Stay away from arguments, anger, or harsh speech
- Avoid criticising or speaking ill of others
- Sleeping on the floor is considered auspicious on this day
- Donate fruits, clothes, or grains to those in need, as per your capacity
Rituals to follow on Skand Shashthi
- Reciting the “Shashthi Stotra” during puja is considered highly beneficial for child-related blessings and removing obstacles
- Offering red sandalwood to Lord Kartikeya is believed to help with issues related to children
- Chanting “Om Hreem Shashthi Devyai Swaha” 1100 times using a lotus seed mala is said to hold special significance
- Offering flowers, incense, diya, akshat, and naivedya to Goddess Durga on this day is considered auspicious
- Worshipping a peacock is believed to protect children from difficulties
- Offering lotus flowers and Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Kartikeya is associated with resolving child-related concerns
- If a child is influenced by the wrong company, offering peacock feathers, boondi laddoos, saffron, and a conch is considered beneficial
The day moves slowly. Ritual by ritual. For many, it is less about perfection and more about intent. Quiet faith, done simply, tends to stay longer.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.
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