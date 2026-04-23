Skand Shashthi 2026: Date, tithi, puja vidhi, vrat rules and rituals for child-related blessings

New Delhi:

Skand Shashthi holds a quiet but steady place in Hindu traditions. It comes every month, on the sixth day of the Shukla Paksha. Not loud. Not overly elaborate. But meaningful, especially for those who observe it with intent.

This time, the fast will be observed on April 22. The day is dedicated to Lord Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that observing this vrat can be especially beneficial for couples seeking children. Alongside that, it is also associated with removing obstacles, building confidence, and overcoming adversaries.

When will Skand Shashthi Vrat be observed

Shashthi Tithi begins at 1:19 am on April 22

Shashthi Tithi ends at 10:49 pm on April 22

Based on Udaya Tithi, the fast will be observed on April 22

Skand Shashthi puja vidhi

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean red or yellow clothes

Take a sankalp by holding water in your hand and stating your wish or intention

Place a wooden platform at a clean spot and cover it with a red cloth

Install an idol or picture of Lord Kartikeya on it

Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati along with him

Bathe Lord Kartikeya with water and panchamrit

Offer sandalwood, kumkum, and akshat, and make sure to offer blue flowers and peacock feathers

Light incense and a diya, and offer fruits and sweets

Chant “Om Skandaya Namah” or “Om Sharavanabhavaya Namah” during the puja

Conclude by listening to the vrat katha and performing the aarti properly

Skand Shashthi vrat rules

Maintain purity in thoughts, words, and actions throughout the day

Avoid tamasic foods such as garlic, onion, and meat

Do not consume intoxicants

Stay away from arguments, anger, or harsh speech

Avoid criticising or speaking ill of others

Sleeping on the floor is considered auspicious on this day

Donate fruits, clothes, or grains to those in need, as per your capacity

Rituals to follow on Skand Shashthi

Reciting the “Shashthi Stotra” during puja is considered highly beneficial for child-related blessings and removing obstacles

Offering red sandalwood to Lord Kartikeya is believed to help with issues related to children

Chanting “Om Hreem Shashthi Devyai Swaha” 1100 times using a lotus seed mala is said to hold special significance

Offering flowers, incense, diya, akshat, and naivedya to Goddess Durga on this day is considered auspicious

Worshipping a peacock is believed to protect children from difficulties

Offering lotus flowers and Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Kartikeya is associated with resolving child-related concerns

If a child is influenced by the wrong company, offering peacock feathers, boondi laddoos, saffron, and a conch is considered beneficial

The day moves slowly. Ritual by ritual. For many, it is less about perfection and more about intent. Quiet faith, done simply, tends to stay longer.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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