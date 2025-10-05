Sharad Purnima 2025: What to do and what to avoid on this auspicious full moon night Sharad Purnima 2025 is on October 6. Here’s what to do — and what not to do — to attract Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings and good health.

Sharad Purnima is celebrated every year on the full moon day (Purnima Tithi) of the Hindu month of Ashwin. In 2025, Sharad Purnima will be observed on Monday, October 6.

On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Chandra Dev (the Moon God). It is believed that on Sharad Purnima night, the moon shines with all sixteen Kala(s), representing complete divine energy and prosperity.

Staying under the moonlight and preparing kheer under its rays is considered extremely auspicious, as moonlight is said to be filled with amrit tattva. Eating this moon-blessed kheer the next morning is believed to bring good health and spiritual purity.

What to do on Sharad Purnima 2025

1. Offer Donations (Daan)

Performing daan (charity) on Sharad Purnima brings blessings of wealth and peace. You can donate food, clothes, or money, especially white items such as rice, milk, and garments related to the Moon. These offerings help strengthen the Moon’s position in one’s horoscope.

2. Moon Worship (Chandra Darshan)

Watching and worshipping the full moon on Sharad Purnima night is considered highly auspicious. Scriptures say the moon showers nectar through its rays on this night. Lighting diyas and offering water or milk to the Moon is believed to bring calmness and prosperity.

3. Kheer Under Moonlight

Devotees prepare kheer from cow’s milk and rice, place it under the moonlight, and eat it the next morning. This ritual, known as Amrit Kheer Prasad, is believed to heal the body and purify the mind.

4. Worship Goddess Lakshmi

Purnima is also a special day to worship Mata Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth. Performing Lakshmi Puja on this night helps invite prosperity and harmony into the home.

5. Light Diyas Near Water

Devotees light diyas near temples, rivers, or sacred ponds — a ritual called Deep Daan. It is said to purify one’s soul and help ancestors attain peace.

6. Pray to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva

Along with Goddess Lakshmi, worshipping Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva brings auspicious results and spiritual progress.

7. Practice Meditation

Sharad Purnima is ideal for yoga and meditation. Spending time in solitude helps in spiritual upliftment and inner peace.

What not to do on Sharad Purnima 2025

Avoid eating non-vegetarian or tamasic food like meat, onion, or garlic.

Do not wear black or dark clothes.

Avoid anger, arguments, or false speech — it’s a sacred day of purity and calm.

Observe celibacy (Brahmacharya) and avoid laziness or sleeping during the day, especially if fasting.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and local traditions. There is no scientific evidence supporting these claims. India TV does not certify the accuracy of any of the information mentioned.)