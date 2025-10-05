Sharad Purnima 2025: Best wishes in English, Hindi, and Gujarati with images Sharad Purnima 2025 marks a night of divine blessings. Celebrate with beautiful wishes in English, Hindi and Gujarati and share the joy of the full moon.

Sharad Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on October 6, 2025 (Monday). Known as Kojagiri Purnima, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi blesses devotees who stay awake under the moonlight. The full moon’s rays on this night are considered divine and healing. People prepare kheer and keep it under the moon overnight to absorb cosmic energy before sharing it with family the next morning.

This festival symbolises prosperity, happiness, and good health. To celebrate the sacred night of abundance, here are beautiful Sharad Purnima wishes in English, Hindi, and Gujarati, along with images you can share with your loved ones.

Sharad Purnima Wishes in English

Send your heartfelt greetings to friends and family with these beautiful English wishes for Sharad Purnima. Each one carries warmth, love and divine blessings.

May the moonlight of Sharad Purnima fill your life with peace and prosperity. Wishing you divine blessings and eternal happiness this Sharad Purnima. May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with health, wealth and wisdom. The full moon of Sharad Purnima brings light, joy and endless hope. Celebrate this auspicious night with prayers and gratitude. May the cool moonlight wash away all your worries and pains. On this sacred night, may your home be filled with love and light. Let the blessings of Sharad Purnima shine upon your family forever. Sending warm wishes for happiness and peace this Sharad Purnima. May your kheer be sweet, and your heart sweeter this Purnima night. Wishing you a night filled with divine serenity and bliss. May the moon’s blessings light up every corner of your life. Happy Sharad Purnima! Stay blessed and stay happy always. May your life glow like the silver moon tonight. On this full moon, may your dreams shine bright and clear. Sharad Purnima brings peace, light and love to every heart. May you find new beginnings and endless joy this Purnima. Sending you love, laughter and moonlight blessings. May the moonlight heal your heart and purify your soul. Wishing you abundant happiness and divine grace this Sharad Purnima.

Sharad Purnima Wishes in Hindi

Here are heartfelt Sharad Purnima wishes in Hindi to share with your family, friends and colleagues. Each line spreads positive energy and devotion.

Sharad Purnima ke is pavitra din par Maa Lakshmi aapke ghar sukh aur samriddhi laaye. Chandni ki roshni aapke jeevan ko roshan kare, Happy Sharad Purnima! Is pavitra raat Maa Lakshmi ki kripa sada bani rahe. Sharad Purnima ki hardik shubhkamnayein, sukh-shanti aapke sang rahe. Is purnima par har manokamna poori ho, yehi prarthana hai. Chand ki shitalta aapke jeevan me khushiyaan laaye. Maa Lakshmi aapko dhan, dhanya aur sukh se paripurn kare. Sharad Purnima ke chand ke jaise chamke aapka bhavishya. Is pavitra raat sabhi dukh door ho jaayein, Happy Purnima! Sharad Purnima par Maa ka aashirvad sada aap par bani rahe. Chandni ki jaise aapka jeevan bhi ujwal ho. Sharad Purnima ki raat, prem aur bhakti se bhari ho. Is raat Maa Lakshmi ke charanon me apni bhakti arpit karein. Sharad Purnima ka ye utsav sukh aur shanti laaye. Chandni ke saath khushiyaan bhi ghar aayein. Sharad Purnima par sabka jeevan khil uthhe. Maa Lakshmi ki kripa se sabhi manokamna poori ho. Sharad Purnima ki divine roshni aapke saath rahe. Chand ke saath aapki kismet bhi chamke. Sharad Purnima mubarak ho, sukh aur samriddhi aapke sang rahe.

Sharad Purnima Wishes in Gujarati

Spread festive joy with these warm Sharad Purnima wishes in Gujarati. Each message reflects peace, devotion and blessings from Goddess Lakshmi.

Sharad Purnima ni shubhkamnao! Maa Lakshmi tamara ghar sukh-shanti lave.

Chandni ni shitalta tamara jeevan ne anand thi bharide.

Sharad Purnima na divase tamara man ni ichchhao puri thay.

Maa Lakshmi ni krupa saday tamara par rahe.

Sharad Purnima ni a pavitra raat tamne sukh ane samruddhi ape.

Chandni ni roshni tamara ghar ma prakash lave.

Sharad Purnima ni hardik badhai, sukh-shanti ane prem male.

Aa raat Maa Lakshmi ni daya thi tamara ghar khil uthhe.

Sharad Purnima na divase tamara badha dukh door thay.

Chandni jevi ujwal tamari zindagi bane.

Maa Lakshmi tamne dhan-dhanya thi paripurn kare.

Sharad Purnima na divase prem ane bhakti thi man bharide.

Tamne ane tamara parivar ne Sharad Purnima ni badhai.

Chandni ni roshni thi tamara ghar ma khushbu chhavi jaye.

Sharad Purnima ni ratri maa sukh ane santosh male.

Maa Lakshmi ni krupa saday tamne margdarshan kare.

Chandni ni kirano tamne navu utsah ape.

Sharad Purnima na divase sabha parivar ma sukh-shanti rahe.

Tamne Sharad Purnima na divase bahu badhai.

Maa Lakshmi tamne saday aashirvad aape, Happy Sharad Purnima!

Sharad Purnima 2025 is celebration of divine energy, purity and new beginnings. Share these heartfelt wishes in English, Hindi or Gujarati. May your life be illuminated with the moon’s blessings, love, and prosperity. Celebrate this night with faith, joy and a bowl of moon-soaked kheer.