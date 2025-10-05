Sharad Purnima 2025 timings: Purnima tithi, Brahma Muhurat, and Amrit Kalam Sharad Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on October 6. Check Purnima Tithi, Brahma Muhurat, Vijaya Muhurat, and Amrit Kalam.

New Delhi:

Sharad Purnima is one of the most spiritually charged full-moon nights in the Hindu calendar. It marks the moment when the Moon shines with all 16 Kala(s), representing complete divine energy. According to Hindu belief, Lord Krishna himself was born with all 16 Kala(s), symbolising perfection in every aspect of life.

In 2025, Sharad Purnima falls on Monday, October 6. Devotees observe this night with fasting, moon worship, and the Kojagara Vrat, staying awake through the night to welcome Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings and divine prosperity.

Sharad Purnima 2025 date and time

According to the Hindu Panchang:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 12:23 PM, October 6, 2025

12:23 PM, October 6, 2025 Purnima Tithi Ends: 09:16 AM, October 7, 2025

09:16 AM, October 7, 2025 Moonrise Time: 05:27 PM on October 6

Important muhurat on Sharad Purnima 2025

Brahma Muhurat: 04:39 AM – 05:28 AM

04:39 AM – 05:28 AM Vijaya Muhurat: 02:06 PM – 02:53 PM

02:06 PM – 02:53 PM Amrit Kalam: 11:40 PM – 01:07 AM (October 7, 2025)

These auspicious hours are considered ideal for chanting Lakshmi mantras.

Rituals and traditions of Sharad Purnima

Devotees observe a night-long fast (Kojagara Vrat) and worship Goddess Lakshmi.

Kheer made of cow’s milk and rice is placed under the moonlight; the next morning, it is consumed as amrit-prasadam believed to heal and bless the body.

Newly married women often start their annual Purnimasi Vrat on this day for marital harmony and prosperity.

Many stay awake chanting “Om Hreem Shreem Lakshmibhyo Namah” throughout the night to invite Goddess Lakshmi’s grace.

Regional celebrations across India

Sharad Purnima is celebrated under different names and customs across the country:

Gujarat: Known as Sharad Poonam, celebrated with grand Garba and Dandiya nights.

Known as Sharad Poonam, celebrated with grand Garba and Dandiya nights. Maharashtra: Observed as Kojagara Purnima, where people stay awake and chant Lakshmi mantras through the night.

Observed as Kojagara Purnima, where people stay awake and chant Lakshmi mantras through the night. Odisha & West Bengal: Called Kaumudi Vrat, marked by moon worship and fasting.

Called Kaumudi Vrat, marked by moon worship and fasting. Braj (Mathura-Vrindavan): Celebrated as Raas Purnima, commemorating Lord Krishna’s Maha Raas with the Gopis, symbolising divine love and devotion.

Significance of Sharad Purnima

The night of Sharad Purnima is believed to carry healing and rejuvenating powers. Moon rays on this night are said to be rich in nectar and have medicinal benefits. Spiritually, it represents purity, fullness, and divine connection between devotees and the cosmos.

Performing Kojagara Vrat and offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi on this night brings prosperity, happiness, and health to families.

Sharad Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on October 6, with Purnima Tithi lasting till the morning of October 7. Stay awake under the moonlight, prepare your kheer offering, and immerse yourself in devotion and joy.

May the divine light of Sharad Purnima fill your life with peace, prosperity, and eternal bliss.