Sehri time, February 24: Check Ramadan 2026 sehri timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and more

New Delhi:

Ramadan ushers in a subtle shift in the daily routine, with a quieter morning and a fuller evening, and a greater emphasis on religion and mindfulness. In India, the pre-dawn sehri or suhoor meal, which kicks off the fasting process, is a time when families rise early to prepare for this spiritual journey. Sehri is more than just a meal; it is also a quiet and reflective time spent with loved ones.

Sehri time, February 24: City-wise Ramadan 2026 timings

Sehri timings differ slightly across cities because they follow local sunrise schedules. Let's get the info about Sheri timings in Indian cities:

City Sheri timing Noida 05:32 AM Delhi 05:33 AM Jaipur 05:38 AM Kolkata 04:47 AM Jammu 05:42 AM Mumbai 05:47 AM Hyderabad 05:38 AM Thiruvananthapuram 05:28 AM Ajmer 05:43 AM Bengaluru 05:27 AM

Since timings can vary by a few minutes depending on locality, checking mosque announcements or verified Ramadan calendars remains the safest option.

Why sehri holds special importance during Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is regarded as one of the most sacred periods for Muslims worldwide. Fasting from dawn until sunset is not limited to abstaining from food and drink; it is also about patience, charity, and self-discipline. Many devote additional hours to Quran recitation, prayer, and acts of kindness throughout the month.

What makes a good sehri meal?

A balanced sehri can make fasting more comfortable. Foods high in fibre and protein, like fruits, yoghurt, eggs, or whole grains, also work to maintain energy levels for a longer period of time. Hydration is also essential, and this becomes particularly important as the temperatures are about to rise in many parts of India.

Most importantly, sehri is still a quiet interval before the sun rises, which is a time to make intentions, pray, and start another day of Ramadan. Whether shared with family around the dining table or observed in peaceful solitude, these early hours set the tone for the fast ahead. By following accurate local timings and choosing nourishing foods, worshippers can approach the day with both spiritual focus and physical strength, embracing the deeper purpose of the holy month.

Every roza is a reminder that Eid is right around the corner!

Also read: Ramadan 2026: What is the difference between Zakat and Fitra? Know all about it