5 sacred plants to grow this Sawan for peace, luck and divine blessings This Sawan, plant these 5 sacred Vastu plants in the right direction to attract wealth, harmony, and blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Lakshmi.

New Delhi:

As the sacred month of Sawan begins, many households across India turn to spiritual practices and rituals to attract good fortune and divine blessings. According to Vastu Shastra, certain plants, when placed correctly, can significantly improve your luck, drive away misfortune, and create a peaceful and prosperous environment. These plants are believed to invite the blessings of Lord Shiva, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, and Shani Dev when nurtured with devotion and placed in the right direction.

Planting these auspicious greens during Sawan not only enhances spiritual energy in the home but also strengthens financial stability and promotes family harmony. However, direction is key: Vastu suggests that benefits are only received when these sacred plants are placed in the correct zone of the house.

5 lucky plants to grow during Sawan

Here’s a guide to the lucky plants you should bring home this Sawan to ensure a life filled with peace, wealth, and divine grace.

1. Tulsi – The Eternal Symbol of Peace and Prosperity

Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil, is revered as a manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi in Sanatan Dharma. Planting Tulsi during Sawan ensures lasting peace, happiness, and financial growth. Vastu recommends placing it at the centre of the house or in the northeast direction for maximum benefit.

2. Shami Plant – Brings the Blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Shani Dev

The Shami plant holds special significance during Sawan, as it is believed to please both Lord Shiva and Shani Dev. It is ideal to plant it on a Saturday during Sawan, on the left side of the main entrance. If space is limited near your doorway, you may place it on the rooftop instead. This plant is said to bring divine protection and financial stability.

3. Bael (Belpatra) – Lord Shiva’s Favourite Plant

Bael or Belpatra is considered highly sacred in Hinduism and is deeply associated with Lord Shiva. Planting a bael tree during Sawan is said to bring immense spiritual energy and tranquility to the home. According to Vastu, it should be placed in the north or west direction of the house. The leaves of this plant are an essential offering in Shiva Puja during this holy month.

4. Lakshmana Plant – Attracts Wealth and Abundance

The Lakshmana plant is another auspicious option for the Sawan month. Known for its ability to attract wealth, this plant can be grown in a garden or a pot. According to Vastu beliefs, it brings monetary gains and helps create a prosperous atmosphere in the household.

5. Harsingar (Night Jasmine) – A Miracle Plant for Health and Wealth

Harsingar is regarded as a Vastu remedy plant during Sawan. It is best planted in the eastern part of the house. This beautiful flowering plant is said to promote mental calm, good health, and improve finances. It also helps in eliminating Vastu defects and enhances positive vibrations in the home.

Sawan is not just a spiritually rich month but also an ideal time to align your home with divine energies. By planting these Vastu-approved plants in the right directions, you can harness their spiritual benefits and invite luck, love, and abundance into your life.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on religious beliefs and traditional customs. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not verify the accuracy of any of the information mentioned.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know the date and best time to tie Rakhi