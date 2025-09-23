Durga Puja 2025 Sashti: Date, Bodhan rituals, and cultural importance Maha Sashti of Durga Puja 2025 falls on September 28. From Bodhan to Kalparambha, learn the rituals, significance, and festive start of Durga Puja celebrations.

New Delhi:

Durga Puja is one of the most important Hindu festivals, especially in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, and Bihar. It celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The day symbolises the victory of good over evil.

In 2025, Durga Puja will be hosted with grand pandals, ceremonies, and festive functions throughout India and abroad. One of the most important days of the festival is Maha Sashti, which is the official start of the puja ceremonies.

Sashti 2025 Durga Puja date

Maha Sashti during 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, 28 September 2025. The idol of Goddess Durga is revealed on this day, and Bodhan, Kalparambha, and Adhivas rituals are conducted, preparing the grounds for the subsequent four days of main celebrations.

Rituals conducted on Maha Sashti

Sashti signifies the invocation of Goddess Durga. Bodhan ceremony signifies awakening the goddess, Kalparambha initiates formal puja preparations, and Adhivas purifies the hall and idol for worship. The believers also light lamps, recite mantras, and offer flowers to the goddess.

Cultural significance of Sashti in Durga Puja

While Sashti is a religiously holy day, it is also the dawn of cultural celebrations. Pandals welcome the public with open arms, set with grand themes, lights, and paintings. From ancient dhak beats to the initial glimpse of the Durga idol, the air is charged with eagerness and piety.

How Sashti sets the tone for Durga Puja celebrations

Sashti forms the groundwork of the rest of the days of Durga Puja: Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami. The vibration of the day establishes the festive mood, with communities celebrating in joy and devotion, heralding the arrival of the goddess. It is a wonderful start for the celebration!

In 2025, Maha Sashti is on 28 September (Sunday). This day is far more than merely the beginning of rituals; it signifies devotion, companionship, and the celebratory mood of Durga Puja. From Bodhan to the first look at the goddess in the pandals, Sashti gracefully introduces the pomp of the next few days.

