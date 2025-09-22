Durga Puja 2025 pandals list: North Kolkata classics to South Kolkata showstoppers

Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata are nothing short of magical. Every year, the city transforms into a vibrant canvas of art, culture, and devotion.
As you stroll through the bustling streets during the festival, each pandal tells a unique story. Some are rooted in mythology and tradition, while others boldly re-imagine contemporary themes. The energy is infectious, with crowds marvelling at the intricate decorations, stunning lighting, and the artistic craftsmanship that goes into building these temporary masterpieces. It’s not just about the grandeur; it’s the collective spirit of the community coming together that makes these pandals truly special.
Best Durga Puja Pandals in Kolkata 2025
From Sreebhumi’s grandeur to Suruchi Sangha’s innovative designs, here’s a look at the most talked-about pandals this year. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a regular pandal hopper, these are the ones you simply can’t miss.
Famous North Kolkata Durga Puja pandals 2025
If you’re pandal hopping in North Kolkata, expect heritage charm mixed with modern creativity. These pandals are crowd-pullers every single year.
- Sreebhumi Sporting Club Durga Puja 2025
- Bagbazar Sarbojanin
- Kumartuli Park Durga Puja
- Ahiritola Sarbojanin
- Belgachia Sarbojanin
- Hatibagan Sarbojanin / Hatibagan Nabin Pally
- Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojanin
- College Square Durga Puja
- Dumdum Park Tarun Sangha
- Sikdar Bagan Sadharan Durga Puja
- Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Sarbojanin
Must-visit South Kolkata Durga Puja pandals
South Kolkata brings a mix of glamour and fresh ideas, with pandals that often go viral for their themes and scale.
- Chetla Agrani Club
- Suruchi Sangha, New Alipore
- Ekdalia Evergreen Club, Ballygunge/Gariahat area
- Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Kalighat/Rash Behari Avenue area
- Deshapriya Park, Kalighat
- Tridhara Sammilani, Manoharpukur Road / Rashbehari area
- Singhi Park, Gariahat area
- Hindustan Park
- Ballygunge Cultural Association
- Mudiali Club
Unique Durga Puja Pandal themes and viral videos
A renowned Instagram page named "Kolkatar Golpo" has shared a few videos of the best pandals in Kolkata this year. However, devotees and pandal hoppers can start visiting the pandals from October 24th.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DO02altkr4k/
Kolkata's first floating Durga idol
Behala natun Dal 2025 Pujo
Time travel pandal in South Kolkata
Mudialai club's unique pandal
Chaa (Tea) theme pandal in Kolkata
Chetla Agrani club's Rudraksh pandal
What makes Durga Puja in Kolkata stand out is the way the city breathes life into the celebration. Families, friends, and visitors from all walks of life gather to soak in the festive atmosphere, enjoy cultural performances, and savour delicious street food.
