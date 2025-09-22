Durga Puja 2025 pandals list: North Kolkata classics to South Kolkata showstoppers Kolkata Durga Puja pandals 2025 dazzle with lights and artistry. From North Kolkata’s classics to South Kolkata’s showstoppers, here’s your pandal hopping guide.

Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata are nothing short of magical. Every year, the city transforms into a vibrant canvas of art, culture, and devotion.

As you stroll through the bustling streets during the festival, each pandal tells a unique story. Some are rooted in mythology and tradition, while others boldly re-imagine contemporary themes. The energy is infectious, with crowds marvelling at the intricate decorations, stunning lighting, and the artistic craftsmanship that goes into building these temporary masterpieces. It’s not just about the grandeur; it’s the collective spirit of the community coming together that makes these pandals truly special.

Best Durga Puja Pandals in Kolkata 2025

From Sreebhumi’s grandeur to Suruchi Sangha’s innovative designs, here’s a look at the most talked-about pandals this year. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a regular pandal hopper, these are the ones you simply can’t miss.

Famous North Kolkata Durga Puja pandals 2025

If you’re pandal hopping in North Kolkata, expect heritage charm mixed with modern creativity. These pandals are crowd-pullers every single year.

Sreebhumi Sporting Club Durga Puja 2025

Bagbazar Sarbojanin

Kumartuli Park Durga Puja

Ahiritola Sarbojanin

Belgachia Sarbojanin

Hatibagan Sarbojanin / Hatibagan Nabin Pally

Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojanin

College Square Durga Puja

Dumdum Park Tarun Sangha

Sikdar Bagan Sadharan Durga Puja

Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Sarboja­nin

Must-visit South Kolkata Durga Puja pandals

South Kolkata brings a mix of glamour and fresh ideas, with pandals that often go viral for their themes and scale.

Chetla Agrani Club

Suruchi Sangha, New Alipore

Ekdalia Evergreen Club, Ballygunge/Gariahat area

Badamtala Ashar Sangha, Kalighat/Rash Behari Avenue area

Deshapriya Park, Kalighat

Tridhara Sammilani, Manoharpukur Road / Rashbehari area

Singhi Park, Gariahat area

Hindustan Park

Ballygunge Cultural Association

Mudiali Club

Unique Durga Puja Pandal themes and viral videos

A renowned Instagram page named "Kolkatar Golpo" has shared a few videos of the best pandals in Kolkata this year. However, devotees and pandal hoppers can start visiting the pandals from October 24th.

Kolkata's first floating Durga idol

Behala natun Dal 2025 Pujo

Time travel pandal in South Kolkata

Mudialai club's unique pandal

Chaa (Tea) theme pandal in Kolkata

Chetla Agrani club's Rudraksh pandal

What makes Durga Puja in Kolkata stand out is the way the city breathes life into the celebration. Families, friends, and visitors from all walks of life gather to soak in the festive atmosphere, enjoy cultural performances, and savour delicious street food.

