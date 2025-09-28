Saraswati Puja 2025 date: Day 1 Saraswati Avahan muhurat and other details Saraswati Puja 2025 starts with Saraswati Avahan on September 29. Day 1 is dedicated to invoking Goddess Saraswati with special muhurat and rituals.

Saraswati Puja is one of the most sacred observances during Navratri, dedicated to Maa Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom, learning, music and arts. For devotees, these days are not only about rituals but also about honouring knowledge, creativity and inner clarity.

In 2025, Saraswati Puja will be observed during the last four days of Navratri, beginning with Saraswati Avahan on September 29. Each of these four days holds its own special meaning, starting from invoking the goddess to bidding her farewell with prayers for a life filled with wisdom.

Saraswati Puja 2025 in Navratri: Complete 4-day schedule and timings

Saraswati Puja 2025: Dates at a glance

Saraswati Avahan (Invocation): September 29, 2025 – Navratri Saptami

September 29, 2025 – Navratri Saptami Saraswati Puja proper (Main Worship): September 30, 2025 – Navratri Ashtami

September 30, 2025 – Navratri Ashtami Saraswati Balidan / Visarjan: October 1, 2025 – Navratri Navami

October 1, 2025 – Navratri Navami Vijaya Dashami (Conclusion & immersion): October 2, 2025 – Dashami

Saraswati Avahan in Navratri 2025

The Saraswati Puja sequence begins with Saraswati Avahan. Avahan means invocation or welcoming. On this day, devotees invite Maa Saraswati into their homes, temples and places of learning.

Date: September 29, 2025 (Monday)

September 29, 2025 (Monday) Nakshatra Muhurat: 10:30 AM to 5:06 PM (Mula Nakshatra)

10:30 AM to 5:06 PM (Mula Nakshatra) Duration: 6 hours 36 minutes

6 hours 36 minutes Significance: Inviting the goddess into the home and preparing for the main puja.

Books, pens, musical instruments and tools of learning are placed before the goddess as a symbolic gesture that all knowledge flows from her.

Saraswati Puja 2025

The second day is Saraswati Puja proper, observed on September 30, 2025 (Ashtami). This is when devotees perform full rituals dedicated to Maa Saraswati.

Devotees wear clean clothes and prepare altars with flowers, lamps, fruits and sweets.

The goddess is offered prayers for wisdom, clarity, music, and creativity.

Students, teachers, writers, and artists pray for success and inspiration.

Many families observe the tradition of not touching books or instruments on this day, believing Maa Saraswati herself resides in them.

Saraswati Balidan / Visarjan 2025

The third day of Saraswati Puja is Saraswati Balidan or Visarjan, observed on October 1, 2025 (Navami). Balidan means symbolic offering.

On this day, devotees perform rituals of gratitude and prepare for bidding farewell to the goddess.

Offerings include fruits, sweets, and flowers.

Devotees seek forgiveness for mistakes in worship and ask for continued blessings in learning and wisdom.

Vijaya Dashami: Conclusion of Saraswati Puja 2025

The final day of the Saraswati Puja cycle is Vijaya Dashami, on October 2, 2025 (Dashami). It is also the last day of Navratri. On this day, the goddess is symbolically immersed (Visarjan), marking the conclusion of the puja.

Vijaya Dashami also holds significance for starting new learning. Children are often initiated into education (Vidyarambham) on this day, making it auspicious for beginnings.

Blessings of Goddess Saraswati

Worshipping Maa Saraswati during Navratri is believed to bring clarity, focus, artistic inspiration and wisdom. Students pray for success in studies, teachers for knowledge, and artists for creativity. The goddess’s blessings are considered vital for progress in both worldly life and spiritual growth.

Saraswati Puja 2025 will be observed across four days, beginning with Saraswati Avahan on September 29 and concluding with Vijaya Dashami on October 2. While Avahan marks the invocation of Maa Saraswati, the main Saraswati Puja takes place on September 30, followed by Balidan and Visarjan.

This sequence reminds devotees that wisdom, knowledge and learning are lifelong companions, and invoking Saraswati during Navratri ensures that our lives remain guided by light, clarity and creativity.