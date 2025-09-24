Saraswati Puja 2025 in Navratri: Complete 4-day schedule and timings Saraswati Puja 2025 falls in Navratri from September 29 to October 02. Discover the 4-day rituals, timings and shubh muhurat to worship Goddess Saraswati.

Saraswati Puja is one of the most important celebrations of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom and learning. This sacred observance holds deep cultural and spiritual value, especially among students, teachers and families who seek blessings of Maa Saraswati for enlightenment and success.

In 2025, Saraswati Puja will be observed as a four-day festival from September 29 to October 2, beginning with Saraswati Avahan and concluding with Saraswati Visarjan on Vijayadashami. Each day carries its own unique rituals and significance, performed during auspicious muhurat.

Saraswati Puja 2025 date

Saraswati Puja in Navratri 2025 will be celebrated over four days. This year, the puja starts on September 29 and ends on October 2, coinciding with the end of Navratri and Dussehra.

Navratri Saraswati Puja 2025 Rituals

The four days of Saraswati Puja are dedicated to inviting the goddess, offering prayers, symbolic sacrifice, and finally visarjan. Devotees place books, musical instruments and tools near Maa Saraswati’s idol to seek her divine blessings.

Saraswati Avahan 2025 Muhurat

The first day of Saraswati Puja is known as Saraswati Avahan. On this day, devotees invoke the goddess with prayers and rituals.

Date: 29 September 2025

29 September 2025 Muhurat: 10:30 AM to 5:06 PM

Saraswati Puja 2025 Main Day Muhurat

The second day is considered the main Saraswati Puja day, observed with great devotion. Students especially perform prayers for knowledge and wisdom.

Date: 30 September 2025

30 September 2025 Muhurat: 3:45 PM to 6:08 PM

Saraswati Balidan Puja 2025 Timings

The third day of the celebration is known as Saraswati Balidan, performed under Uttarashada Nakshatra.

Date: 1 October 2025

1 October 2025 Muhurat: 3:44 PM to 6:07 PM

Saraswati Visarjan 2025 Date and Muhurat

The final day marks Saraswati Visarjan, when devotees bid farewell to the goddess with prayers for continued blessings.

Date: 2 October 2025

2 October 2025 Muhurat: 9:13 AM to 3:18 PM

Significance of Saraswati Puja in Navratri

Saraswati Puja symbolises the victory of knowledge over ignorance. Families encourage children to place their books before the goddess and start new learning on Vijayadashami, believed to bring lifelong wisdom and prosperity.

