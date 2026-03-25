Is Ram Navami on March 26 or 27? Check when it will be celebrated in Ayodhya

New Delhi:

Ram Navami is considered one of the most important festivals in Sanatan Dharma, which is observed with great enthusiasm as a mark of respect for the birth of Lord Ram. Ram Navami is observed on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra on the final day of Navratri.

In 2026, the festival of Ram Navami will be observed with great fervor and enthusiasm across the nation, especially in Ayodhya, which is considered the birthplace of Lord Ram, as followers are eagerly waiting for the day to arrive so that they can worship and fast on the occasion.

Ram Navami 2026: Date and puja timings

According to the Panchang, the Navami Tithi will start on March 26, 2026, at 11:48 AM and end on March 27, 2026, at 10:06 AM. Ram Navami will fall on March 27, 2026, according to the Udaya Tithi. The auspicious puja muhurat will take place between 11:13 AM and 1:41 PM, while the Madhyahna time, which is believed to mark the birth of Lord Ram, will take place at 12:27 PM.

How Ram Navami is celebrated

Ram Navami is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation. On this day, devotees take fasts and perform puja during the muhurat. This day looks particularly festive in Ayodhya, where thousands of devotees gather to celebrate the birthday of Lord Ram.

Devotees from various parts of the nation visit Ayodhya and take a holy dip in the river Sarayu before heading to the temples for darshan. Temples look beautifully decorated, and Lord Ram is dressed in special attire and ornaments. Across the country, recitations of the Ramayana are organised, and community feasts or bhandaras are held.

Since Ram Navami also marks the last day of Navratri, many devotees perform Kanya Pujan on this day. Chanting Lord Ram’s mantras and reciting Ram Chalisa is also considered very auspicious. Doing the aarti of Lord Ram during the muhurat is considered to bring peace and blessings.

Shri Ram aarti

Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhaj Man, Haran Bhavbhay Darunam

Nav Kanj Lochan, Kanj Mukh Kar Kanj Pad Kanjarunam

Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhaj Man

Kandarp Aganit Amit Chhavi, Nav Neel Neerad Sundaram

Pat Peet Manahu Tadit Ruchi, Shuchi Naumi Janak Sutavaram

Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhaj Man

Bhaju Deenbandhu Dinesh Danav Daitya Vansh Nikandanam

Raghunand Anand Kand Kaushalchandra Dashrath Nandanam

Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhaj Man

Sir Mukut Kundal Tilak Charu, Udar Ang Vibhushanam

Ajanubhuja Shar Chap Dhar, Sangram Jit Khardushanam

Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhaj Man

Iti Vadati Tulsidas, Shankar Shesh Muni Man Ranjanam

Mam Hriday Kanj Nivas Kuru, Kamadi Khal Dal Ganjanam

Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhaj Man

Man Jahi Racheu Milahi So Var Sahaj Sundar Sanvaro

Karuna Nidhan Sujan Sheel Sneh Janat Ravaro

Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhaj Man

Ehi Bhanti Gauri Asees Sun Siya Hit Hiy Harshit Ali

Tulsi Bhavani Hi Pooji Puni-Puni Mudit Man Mandir Chali

Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhaj Man

However, Ram Navami is not just a festival, but also a reminder of dharma, devotion, and righteousness. Whether you mark the day in your home or in the spiritual energy of Ayodhya, the day brings a sense of peace, reflection, and renewed faith for the devotees across the nation.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.