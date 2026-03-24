Ram Navami March 2026: 6 astrological remedies to reduce Shani-Rahu effects and seek Lord Ram’s blessings

New Delhi:

Ram Navami holds a special place in Hindu tradition, and every year it is observed with a lot of devotion and energy. The festival falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, marking the birth of Lord Ram. Temples see a steady rush, homes feel quieter but more prayerful. It’s one of those days people don’t take lightly.

In 2026, Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 26. The belief is tied to the timing of Lord Ram’s birth, which took place during the afternoon on the Navami tithi. Along with proper puja, many also follow certain astrological remedies on this day. These are said to bring positive results, help mitigate the negative effects of planets like Rahu and Shani, and even support growth in career, business, and overall life.

Ram Navami 2026: Date and significance

Since the Navami tithi aligns with the afternoon timing this year, March 26 is being observed as Ram Navami. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ram with full rituals and also take up specific practices believed to enhance blessings and reduce negative planetary effects.

Ram Navami upay to follow for blessings and success

1. Recite Ram Raksha Stotra

On Ram Navami, it is advised to recite the Ram Raksha Stotra 11 times. This is believed to help in achieving success in different areas of life. It may also reduce the negative impact of planets in the horoscope and help in overcoming enemies.

2. Read Bal Kaand from Ramcharitmanas

Reading the Bal Kaand from Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas on this day is considered auspicious. It is said that Lord Ram is pleased by this, and ongoing troubles in life may begin to ease.

3. Chant Vishnu Sahasranama

Since Lord Ram is regarded as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, chanting the Vishnu Sahasranama on this day holds importance. It is believed to help one get relief from sins and bring positivity and happiness into the home.

4. Offer a Tulsi garland

Offering a Tulsi garland to Lord Ram is another common practice on Ram Navami. The garland should ideally have at least 108 leaves. This is believed to please the deity and fulfil wishes. It may also reduce the ill effects of Rahu and Shani.

5. Worship Ram Darbar

Worshipping the Ram Darbar, which includes Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman, is considered auspicious on this day. Devotees perform rituals with flowers, garlands, sandalwood, incense, and light a ghee diya as part of the puja.

6. Chant name of Ram

Chanting the name of Ram is seen as a simple yet powerful practice. Repeating “Ram” 108 times on this day is believed to bring peace and a sense of calm, along with overall well-being.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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