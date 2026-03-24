Durga Ashtami 2026: Is it on March 25 or 26? Check correct date, tithi and kanya pujan muhurat

New Delhi:

Chaitra Navratri is currently underway, and for many, it’s that time of year filled with rituals, fasting, and a sense of quiet devotion. Over these nine days, the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped with proper rituals and belief. Each day carries its own significance, but the eighth day tends to stand out a bit more.

Durga Ashtami, also called Maha Ashtami, holds special importance as devotees worship Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of the goddess. This year though, there’s been some confusion around the exact date. People are unsure whether to observe it on March 25 or 26. So here’s a clear, no-fuss breakdown.

Durga Ashtami 2026 date and tithi timing

As per the Vedic calendar, the Ashtami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra begins on March 25 at 1:50 pm. It continues until March 26, ending at 11:48 am.

Now, since Hindu festivals are generally observed based on the Udaya Tithi, which is the date at sunrise, Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on March 26, 2026, which falls on a Thursday.

Kanya pujan muhurat on Durga Ashtami

Kanya pujan is considered one of the most important rituals on this day. Young girls are worshipped and offered food, symbolising the presence of Maa Durga. It’s believed that this brings blessings, prosperity, and overall well-being into the home.

Here are the auspicious timings for kanya pujan:

First muhurat: 6:18 am to 7:50 am

Second muhurat: 10:55 am to 3:31 pm

Maa Mahagauri aarti

Jai Mahagauri jagat ki maya

Jaya Uma Bhavani jai Mahamaya

Haridwar Kankhal ke paasa

Mahagauri tera wahan nivaasa

Chandrakali aur mamta ambe

Jai Shakti jai jai maa Jagdambe

Bhima Devi Vimla mata

Kaushiki Devi jag vikhyata

Himachal ke ghar Gauri roop tera

Mahakali Durga hai swaroop tera

Sati ‘sat’ havan kund mein tha jalaya

Usi dhuein ne roop Kali banaya

Bana dharm singh jo savaari mein aaya

To Shankar ne trishool apna dikhaya

Tabhi maa ne Mahagauri naam paaya

Sharan aane wale ka sankat mitaaya

Shanivaar ko teri pooja jo karta

Maa bigda hua kaam uska sudharta

Bhakt bolo to soch tum kya rahe ho

Mahagauri maa teri hardam hi jai ho

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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