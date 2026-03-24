How to perform Navratri havan at home: Rituals and mantras explained

New Delhi:

The performance of Havan (sacrificial fire ritual) and worship holds special significance during Chaitra Navratri. While many people perform Havan on each day of Navratri, others choose to perform it only on Mahashtami or Navami. You may select the specific day for your Havan according to the tradition followed in your household. However, most people typically perform the Havan ritual on the day of Mahanavami, as performing it on this specific date is believed to bring the nine-day worship cycle to its completion.

It is worth noting that the Havan performed on the ninth day of Navratri is known as Durga Hom or Chandi Hom. Let us now guide you through the complete Havan procedure, including the accompanying mantras.

Navratri Havan Samagri

Havan Kund (sacrificial fire pit), ghee (clarified butter) or sesame oil, a spoon for offering ghee into the fire, a vessel and spoon for offering water, camphor, matchsticks, dried coconut pieces, cow-dung cakes, sesame seeds, cashews, and almonds.

Navratri Havan Rituals with Mantras

To perform the Havan, sit facing the East direction and place the Havan Kund directly in front of you. First, meditate upon Mother Earth (Dharti Mata), then cleanse your palms, take a small amount of water in your cupped hand three times, and perform Achaman (ritual sipping of water) while reciting the mantras given below:

Om Keshavaya Namah

Om Narayanaya Namah

Om Madhavaya Namah

Next, light a lamp (Diya) and invoke the presence of Agnidev (the Fire God). Now, holding a small amount of water in your right hand, recite the following mantra and release the water onto the ground in front of you: Bhuloke Dharma Sthapanartham Sarvesham Jananam Sukha Shanti Siddhyartham Durga Homakarma Yathashakti Karishye

(Meaning: For the establishment of righteousness on Earth, and for the attainment of happiness and peace for all beings, I shall perform this Durga Havan ritual to the best of my ability.)

Then, place pieces of dried coconut, firewood, and cow-dung cakes into the Havan Kund. Now, using camphor, ignite the fire while reciting the following mantra:

Om Bhur Bhuvah Suvah Om

While reciting the mantra given below, offer ghee into the fire eight times:

Om Bhur Bhuvah Suvah Swaha

5. Offerings in Havan with Mantras

Om Prajapataye Swaha, Idam Prajapataye Na Mama.

While reciting this mantra, put a drop of ghee in the fire and think that through fire you are dedicating your entire consciousness to Prajapati.

Om Indraya Swaha, Idam Indrayai Na Mama.

While reciting this mantra, put a drop of ghee in the fire and think that you are dedicating your capacity of inspired vision to Lord Indra.

Om Agnaye Swaha, Idam Agnaye Na Mama.

While reciting this mantra, put a drop of ghee in the fire and think that you are dedicating your logical and well-organised thinking ability to Agnidev.

Om Somaya Swaha, Idam Somaya Na Mama.

While reciting this mantra, put a drop of ghee in the fire and think that you are dedicating your feelings to Somdev.

Om Bhur Bhuvah Suvah Swaha.

While reciting this mantra, put a drop of ghee in the fire and think that you are dedicating your physical, mental, and spiritual being to Prajapati.

Om Gam Ganapataye Namah Swaha.

While reciting this mantra, add a drop of ghee to the fire and think that you are dedicating your planning and ability to overcome obstacles to Lord Ganesha.

Om Vam Varunaya Namah Swaha.

While reciting this mantra, add a drop of ghee to the fire and think that you are dedicating your ability to remain steadfast and deal with problems to Varun Dev.

Atra Agaccha, Avahita Bhava.

While reciting this mantra, think that Lord Ganesha is accepting your offerings by entering the divine fire of the Havan.

Om Lam Prithivyatmikayai Namah

Offer sandalwood in the fire.

Om Ham Akashatmikayai Namah

Offer flowers in the Havan.

Om Yam Vayvatmikayai Namah

Light an incense stick and place it near the Havan Kund.

Om Ram Agnyatmikayai Namah

Show the lamp to the Havan Kund.

Om Vam Jalatmikayai Namah

Offer fruit, raisins, and prepared food in the Havan.

6. Offerings to the Main Gods and Goddesses

While reciting any one of these, offer ghee into the fire and imagine that Goddess Durga is accepting it:

Om Dum Durgayai Namah Swaha

Om Shreem Hreem Dum Durgayai Namah Swaha

Om Durgayai Durgaparayai Sarayai Sarvakarinayai

Khyatyai Tathaiva Krishnayai Dhoomra Satatam Namah Swaha

You may offer as many oblations as you wish. If you know any other mantra of Goddess Durga, you may also use it.

7. Final Offerings in Havan

Om Bhu Agnaye Swaha

Om Bhuvah Vayave Swaha

Om Swah Suryaya Swaha

Om Bhur Bhuvah Swah Swaha

Om Vishnave Swaha

Om Rudraya Swaha

Now take 6 raisins, 6 fruits, and 6 fruit pieces. While chanting the following mantra, offer them to the attendants of the deity who accept offerings in the form of fragrance. After the puja, these can be given to animals and birds:

Om Parshadbhyo Namah

8. Purnahuti in Havan

Om Hreem Dum Durgayai Namah Swaha

While reciting this mantra, offer a large piece of coconut, wood, and a generous amount of ghee into the havan, and think that you are dedicating your entire existence to Maa Durga.

Om Agnaye Saptavate Swaha

While reciting this mantra, offer ghee in the havan and think that the seven-tongued fire is pleased.

(Disclaimer: This information is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. For detailed rituals, guidance from a qualified priest is recommended.)

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