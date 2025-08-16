Premanand Maharaj’s advice to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra is the best lesson in spirituality Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra visited Premanand Maharaj in Mathura, where he shared profound spiritual lessons on life, faith, and chanting God’s name. The couple’s emotional interaction, including Raj’s kidney donation offer, has gone viral.

New Delhi:

Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, recently paid a spiritual visit to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Mathura. This encounter quickly went viral and captured widespread attention. Shilpa and Raj spoke their heart out in front of Premanand Maharaj

During their visit, Premanand Maharaj shared a profound teaching with Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra. He explained that most of what we earn and do in life is meant for comfort and worldly pleasures. But he asked a deeper question: for whom is this life itself? In fact, Premanand Maharaj talked about how real life is similar to the acting profession.

Premanand Maharaj’s spiritual message to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Maharaj Ji said, “If our life is dedicated to God, then it becomes truly blessed. Otherwise, neither your acting career will last forever, nor your wealth, nor even your body. A day will come when even your name will fade away. What, then, is the real purpose of this human life? Its true value lies in remembering and meditating on God. Fame, wealth, and recognition all dissolve with time. We must not mistake this temporary happiness for real joy. The ultimate happiness is only that which is free from sorrow, the remembrance and realisation of God. When one practices divine contemplation, one gains balance in honour and dishonour, profit and loss, happiness and pain, birth and death alike.”

The power of chanting God’s name

Premanand Maharaj also gave the couple a simple spiritual practice. “Since you have come to Vrindavan,” he said, “take a vow of chanting the holy name. Keep a small counter with you and chant ‘Radha Radha’ 10,000 times a day. Then see the change for yourself. This name will remove all your difficulties. By chanting this name, I remain happy at all times, free of sorrow. That is why, in the time God has given us, we must listen to saints and live by their words. Then life itself becomes beautiful.”

The visit comes amidst ongoing legal challenges for the couple, who are facing serious fraud allegations involving ₹60 crore. In response, their legal team has issued a statement dismissing the accusations as “baseless” and “malicious.”