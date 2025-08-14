Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra booked for defrauding Mumbai businessman of Rs 60 crore Businessman Deepak Kothari has alleged that between 2015 and 2023, the couple took Rs 60.48 crore from him for business expansion, but diverted the funds towards personal expenses.

Mumbai:

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband, Raj Kundra, have been booked over an alleged Rs 60 crore fraud following a complaint filed by a Mumbai-based businessman against the couple. The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has lodged an FIR in this connection, and an investigation has been initiated.

What is the case against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra?

According to initial reports, businessman Deepak Kothari has accused the couple of taking Rs 60.48 crore from him between 2015 and 2023 for expanding their business, but instead using the funds for personal expenses. The case is linked to a loan-cum-investment deal involving the couple’s company, Best Deal TV Private Limited.

Kothari claims that in 2015, he came into contact with the couple through an agent named Rajesh Arya. At the time, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were directors of Best Deal TV, an online shopping platform, with Shetty reportedly holding over 87 per cent of the company’s shares.

Arya allegedly approached Kothari seeking a Rs 75 crore loan for the company at an annual interest rate of 12 per cent. However, to avoid the high interest rate, he suggested the amount be "invested" instead, with the assurance that the money would be repaid on time.

'Shilpa Shetty guaranteed repayment but resigned from company'

In April 2015, Kothari transferred the first instalment of Rs 31.95 crore. Tax-related issues later emerged, and in September 2015, another deal was made. Kothari says that between January 2015 and March 2016, he transferred an additional Rs 28.54 crore.

In total, Kothari claims to have transferred over Rs 60.48 crore for the deal, along with Rs 3.19 lakh paid as stamp duty. He claims that in April 2016, Shilpa Shetty personally guaranteed repayment, but by September that year, she resigned as a director of the company.

Shortly afterwards, a bankruptcy case worth Rs 1.28 crore surfaced against the company, which Kothari alleges he was never informed about. Despite repeated requests for repayment, no action was taken.

Following this, Kothari lodged a complaint at the Juhu Police Station, leading to a fraud case being registered against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The matter is now under investigation by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing.