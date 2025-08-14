Raj Kundra offers to donate kidney to Premanand Maharaj during his visit to Vrindavan | Video During his meeting with Premanand Ji Maharaj, Raj Kundra said, 'I have been following you for the last two years. I have no questions in my mind because your videos always resolve any doubts or fears of mine. You are an inspiration to everyone."

Vrindavan:

Bollywood actress Shilpa along with her businessman husband Raj Kundra recently visited the ashram of Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. A video of their visit to the ashram is going viral in which Raj Kundra has expressed his desire to donate one of his kidneys to Maharaj.

Raj Kundra meets Premanand Maharaj with wife Shilpa Shetty

In the video, Raj was seen meeting Premanand Maharaj with his wife Shilpa Shetty. During the conversation, Premanand Maharaj revealed that both his kidneys had failed and he had been living with this condition for the past decade. However, he expressed no fear, saying that God’s call could come at any time.

Moved by this, Raj Kundra made an emotional declaration which surprised everyone, including Shilpa. “I have been following you for two years. Your videos always resolve my doubts and fears. You inspire many. Knowing your health condition, I want you to know that if I can help, one of my kidneys is yours,” Raj said.

What did Raj Kundra say?

During his meeting with Premanand Ji Maharaj, Raj Kundra said, 'I have been following you for the last two years. I have no questions in my mind because your videos always resolve any doubts or fears of mine. You are an inspiration to everyone. I know about your health condition and if I can help you, I want to donate one of my kidneys to you.'

Premanand Ji Maharaj lives in Vrindavan and several film stars keep visiting him to receive blessings. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have visited many times.

Premanand Ji Maharaj told them to follow the right path

During their meeting, Premanand Ji Maharaj told both of them to follow the right path and make their lives meaningful.

Deeply touched by the gesture of Raj Kundra, Premanand Maharaj graciously declined the offer, saying, “It is enough for me that you remain happy. We will not leave this world because of a kidney until the time comes. But I sincerely accept your goodwill.”