When is Pradosh Vrat in March 2026? Check Trayodashi tithi and puja muhurat

New Delhi:

Pradosh Vrat is considered highly auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva. Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) and Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of every month. In March, the first Pradosh Vrat was on March 16th, while the second Pradosh Vrat will be at the end of March. Let us learn about the correct date of Pradosh Vrat and the auspicious time for worship.

Pradosh Vrat Date and Auspicious Time for Worship

Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi. The Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month will begin on March 30, 2026, and will conclude on March 31st. The Pradosh Vrat involves the Pradosh Kaal (post-sunset) puja, and since the Trayodashi Tithi falls on March 30th, the Pradosh Vrat will be observed on March 30th. Since Pradosh Vrat falls on Monday, it will be called Som Pradosh Vrat.

Trayodashi Tithi begins - March 30, 2026, at 07:09 AM

Trayodashi Tithi ends - March 31, 2026, at 06:55 AM

Auspicious time for Pradosh Puja - 06:38 PM to 08:57 PM

Benefits of Observing Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat is considered highly auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Lord Shiva on this day bestows health and longevity upon devotees. Lord Shiva also fulfils their wishes. Pradosh Vrat is also auspicious for those seeking spiritual progress. According to the Shiva Purana, observing Pradosh Vrat liberates one from sins committed knowingly or unknowingly. Observing Pradosh Vrat also brings happiness in family life. Those who desire children can also be blessed with children by observing Pradosh Vrat. Financial gain and good fortune can also be achieved by worshipping Shiva on the day of Pradosh Vrat.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the truth of any of these statements.)

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