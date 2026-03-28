Chaitra Purnima 2026: Is it on April 1 or 2? Check correct date and snan-daan muhurat

New Delhi:

Chaitra Purnima is considered one of the more significant full moon days in the Hindu calendar. It is seen as an auspicious time for snan, daan and observing fasts. There is also a strong spiritual layer to it, with people visiting holy river ghats like Ganga and Yamuna for rituals.

It is also the first full moon of the Hindu New Year, which adds to its importance. In 2026 though, there is a bit of confusion around the date. The Purnima tithi falls across two days, April 1 and April 2, so people are unsure when to observe the vrat and when to do snan-daan.

Chaitra Purnima 2026: Date, tithi timings and snan-daan muhurat

As per Acharya Indu Prakash, here are the key timings for Chaitra Purnima 2026:

Purnima tithi begins: April 1, 2026 at 07:08 AM

Purnima tithi ends: April 2, 2026 at 07:44 AM

Vrat date: April 1, 2026

Moonrise: April 1, 2026 at 06:06 PM

Moon worship time: April 1, 2026 from 06:06 PM to 09:00 PM

Snan-daan date: April 2, 2026

Snan-daan muhurat: Till 01:00 PM

These timings can help you plan your vrat, pooja and rituals with ease.

Why Chaitra Purnima holds importance

Chaitra Purnima being the first full moon of the Hindu New Year is believed to bring positive results for the entire year if rituals are followed properly. Worship, charity and holy bathing on this day are considered beneficial.

It is also believed that practising yoga and meditation on this day helps in building mental strength and supports spiritual growth. Worshipping the Moon on this day is said to strengthen its position in one’s horoscope.

Along with this, worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu is considered auspicious on Chaitra Purnima. The day also marks Hanuman Janmotsav, so devotees worship Lord Hanuman, recite Hanuman Chalisa and chant mantras.

Fasting on this day is believed to fulfil the wishes of devotees and bring positive changes in life.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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