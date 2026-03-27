Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 1 or April 2? Know correct date and puja muhurat

New Delhi:

Hanuman Jayanti is one of those festivals that carries a very simple kind of devotion. No overthinking, no layers. Just faith, routine, and a strong emotional connect with Lord Hanuman. It is observed on the day of Chaitra Purnima and marks what is believed to be his birth.

In many parts of the country, the day is spent visiting temples, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and keeping things fairly traditional. In regions like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the celebrations stretch much longer, sometimes up to 41 days. But for most people, it comes down to getting the basics right. The date, the muhurat, and the puja vidhi.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 date and tithi details

Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 2, 2026, which falls on a Thursday.

As per the Hindu calendar:

Purnima tithi begins on April 1, 2026 at 07:06 AM

Purnima tithi ends on April 2, 2026 at 07:41 AM

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 puja muhurat

There are multiple muhurats during the day that are considered suitable for puja:

Brahma muhurat: 04:38 AM to 05:24 AM

Pratah sandhya: 05:01 AM to 06:10 AM

Abhijit muhurat: 12:00 PM to 12:50 PM

Vijay muhurat: 02:30 PM to 03:20 PM

Godhuli muhurat: 06:38 PM to 07:01 PM

Sayahna sandhya: 06:39 PM to 07:48 PM

Amrit kaal: 11:18 AM to 12:59 PM

People usually choose a time that fits their routine, but early morning and midday are often preferred.

Hanuman Jayanti puja vidhi at home

The process is simple and does not really need elaborate setup. Just a bit of preparation and focus.

Wake up before sunrise and complete your morning routine

Wear clean clothes, preferably red

Set up a small space with a wooden platform and place a red or white cloth

Install an image or idol of Lord Hanuman

Light a ghee diya and incense sticks

Offer flowers and a garland

Apply sindoor, chandan and jasmine oil to the idol

Offer prasad like panchamrit and laddoos

Perform the aarti at the end

That’s pretty much it. No need to complicate it. The idea is to keep things sincere and consistent, more than anything else.

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