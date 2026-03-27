Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Spirituality
  4. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 1 or April 2? Know correct date and puja muhurat

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: April 1 or April 2? Know correct date and puja muhurat

Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 will be observed on April 2. This guide covers the exact tithi timings, puja muhurat and simple steps to perform Hanuman puja at home, along with the significance of the festival and how it is celebrated across India.

Marking the birth of Lord Hanuman, Hanuman Jayanti 2026 falls on April 2.
Marking the birth of Lord Hanuman, Hanuman Jayanti 2026 falls on April 2. Image Source : Freepik
New Delhi:

Hanuman Jayanti is one of those festivals that carries a very simple kind of devotion. No overthinking, no layers. Just faith, routine, and a strong emotional connect with Lord Hanuman. It is observed on the day of Chaitra Purnima and marks what is believed to be his birth.

In many parts of the country, the day is spent visiting temples, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and keeping things fairly traditional. In regions like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the celebrations stretch much longer, sometimes up to 41 days. But for most people, it comes down to getting the basics right. The date, the muhurat, and the puja vidhi.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 date and tithi details

Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 2, 2026, which falls on a Thursday.

As per the Hindu calendar:

  • Purnima tithi begins on April 1, 2026 at 07:06 AM
  • Purnima tithi ends on April 2, 2026 at 07:41 AM

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 puja muhurat

There are multiple muhurats during the day that are considered suitable for puja:

  • Brahma muhurat: 04:38 AM to 05:24 AM
  • Pratah sandhya: 05:01 AM to 06:10 AM
  • Abhijit muhurat: 12:00 PM to 12:50 PM
  • Vijay muhurat: 02:30 PM to 03:20 PM
  • Godhuli muhurat: 06:38 PM to 07:01 PM
  • Sayahna sandhya: 06:39 PM to 07:48 PM
  • Amrit kaal: 11:18 AM to 12:59 PM

People usually choose a time that fits their routine, but early morning and midday are often preferred.

Hanuman Jayanti puja vidhi at home

The process is simple and does not really need elaborate setup. Just a bit of preparation and focus.

  • Wake up before sunrise and complete your morning routine
  • Wear clean clothes, preferably red
  • Set up a small space with a wooden platform and place a red or white cloth
  • Install an image or idol of Lord Hanuman
  • Light a ghee diya and incense sticks
  • Offer flowers and a garland
  • Apply sindoor, chandan and jasmine oil to the idol
  • Offer prasad like panchamrit and laddoos
  • Perform the aarti at the end

That’s pretty much it. No need to complicate it. The idea is to keep things sincere and consistent, more than anything else.

ALSO READ: Vrindavan Balaji Devasthan: Rare temple where Hanuman ji is worshipped with his five brothers

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Spirituality Section
Hanuman Jayanti Lord Hanuman
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\