Vrindavan Balaji Devasthan: Rare temple where Hanuman ji is worshipped with his five brothers

Vrindavan has a way of pulling you in slowly. Streets filled with chants, corners scented with incense, and temples appearing when you least expect them. Some are grand and crowded. Others stand quietly, drawing those who come looking for something steadier.

Vrindavan Balaji Devasthan belongs to the second kind. It doesn’t compete for attention. Devotees usually arrive with a specific intent, spend time in silence, and leave without rushing. It feels less like a stop on a checklist and more like a pause in the middle of the town’s constant movement.

Where Vrindavan Balaji Devasthan is and what makes it an important Hindu temple

Vrindavan Balaji Devasthan is located in Vrindavan, in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, near Atalla Chungi Road. The temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is known for depicting Hanuman along with his five brothers, Matiman, Shrutiman, Ketuman, Gatiman and Dhritiman, a feature rarely seen in Hindu temples. This collective representation sets the temple apart and adds to its spiritual importance.

Vrindavan Balaji Devasthan darshan and temple timings

There are no officially published darshan timings specific to Vrindavan Balaji Devasthan. Like many temples in Vrindavan, it generally follows a morning and evening darshan pattern. Visitors usually plan their visit early in the day or closer to sunset, when temple activity is at its calmest.

Best time to visit Vrindavan Balaji Devasthan

The most comfortable time to visit is between October and March, when temperatures are milder. Early mornings work well year-round, especially if you prefer fewer crowds. Visiting during weekdays also helps if you want a quieter darshan experience.

How to reach Vrindavan Balaji Devasthan

By air: The nearest major airport is Agra Airport, around 60–90 km away. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport offers wider connectivity and is commonly used by out-of-state visitors.

By train: The closest railheads are Mathura Junction and Vrindaban Road station. From Mathura, taxis and autos are easily available for the short journey into Vrindavan.

By road: Vrindavan is well connected by road to Delhi, Agra, and nearby towns. Local autos and cycle-rickshaws can take you directly to the temple area.

The temple offers no urgency, only a gentle opening where time feels lighter.

