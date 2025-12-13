Bedi Hanuman Temple in Puri: Best time to visit, how to reach, and why Hanuman ji is worshipped in chains here Located near the Puri Sea Beach, the Bedi Hanuman Temple is a revered shrine dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The temple is linked to a powerful legend involving Lord Jagannath. Here is everything you need to know before visiting.

Dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the Bedi Hanuman Temple is a small but highly revered shrine situated on Chakra Tirtha Road in Puri, Odisha, close to the Puri Sea Beach. Although modest in size, the temple holds significant religious and cultural importance in the spiritual landscape of Puri.

Why the temple is called Bedi Hanuman

The name Bedi Hanuman literally translates to “Chained Hanuman”. It is linked to a popular legend associated with Lord Jagannath. The temple is also known as the Daria Mahavir Temple, where Daria means sea and Mahavir refers to Lord Hanuman. The temple is also known among devotees as the Daria Mahavir Temple, where Daria refers to the sea and Mahavir means Lord Hanuman.

History and legend of the Bedi Hanuman Temple

According to local legend, Lord Jagannath assigned Hanuman the duty of guarding Puri at all times. On one occasion, however, Hanuman left his post to travel to Ayodhya to enjoy laddoos. During his absence, seawater entered Puri and caused damage to the Jagannath Temple. Tradition holds that when Hanuman returned, Lord Jagannath chained him and instructed him never to leave the shoreline again. Devotees believe that since then, the sea has never crossed into the city.

Bedi Hanuman Temple: Architecture and deity

The temple features a simple structure that faces east. The presiding deity is a two-armed Lord Hanuman, holding a gada in one hand and a laddoo in the other. The outer walls display carvings of other deities, including Lord Ganesha, Anjana with infant Hanuman, and various goddesses.

Best time to visit the Bedi Hanuman Temple

Devotees can visit the temple throughout the year, though the period from October to February is considered ideal, thanks to Puri’s pleasant weather during these months. For a better experience, consider visiting during morning or evening. On special occasions such as Hanuman Jayanti, Ram Navami, and Pana Sankranti, the temple attracts a large number of visitors, so be mindful of that.

Timings and entry fee

The temple remains open from 6 am to 6 pm every day. The entry fee is Rs 5 per person.

How to reach the Bedi Hanuman Temple

By air

The nearest airport is Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, located about 60 km from Puri. Taxis and buses are easily available to reach the city.

By train

Puri is well connected to major Indian cities by rail. The temple is approximately 1.3 km from Puri Railway Station and can be reached by auto rickshaw, battery-operated rickshaw or taxi.

By road

Puri has good road connectivity with nearby cities. The temple is about 3 km from the Puri Bus Stand, with local transport readily available.

Whenever you visit the Bedi Hanuman Temple, do consider taking a peaceful walk along the nearby beach. It will make your experience all the more calm and peaceful.

