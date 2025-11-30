Shivoham Shiva Temple Bengaluru: Darshan timings, ticket price and how to reach Discover everything you need to know before visiting Shivoham Shiva Temple in Bangalore, including entry fee, darshan timings, ticket prices and how to reach the temple.

The Shivoham Shiva Temple is located. While the Shivoham Shiva Temple was built on Old Airport Road in Bangalore, it has become a lot more than just a temple made of bricks and stone. The Shivoham Shiva Temple was built in 1995 as a place where art meets devotion, and ancient symbols are integrated into today's world. The temple boasts the tallest statue of Lord Shiva in the world. The statue was made 65 feet high and depicts Lord Shiva sitting peacefully in a lotus position and having the sacred river Ganga flowing from his braids (hair), and rising in the sky is also Mount Kailash.

Upon entering through the grand 25-foot gate, the form of Shiva Linga, you feel that you are entering into a world separate from the ordinary hustle and bustle of the day; this is a place where one can find peace, through peaceful surroundings, symbolic architecture, and various experiences created for the purpose of touching our inner self.

What You Will See and Experience

Nothing quite prepares you for the magnitude of the 65-ft Shiva. Meditative, calm, majestic — the expression on his face is said to instil a deep sense of peace. It’s a place where many visitors say they felt a spiritual energy, a kind of calm that stays long after their visit.

The Ganesha Statue and Sacred Linga

Before one reaches the Shiva statue, there is a 32-foot-tall statue of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, where devotees start their prayers. Many tie the “Vighnaharan thread” here, hoping for blessings and resolution of difficulties.

And at the entrance stands the huge 25-ft Shiva Linga, one of the largest in Bengaluru, symbolising divine energy, inviting reverence and meditation.

Timing and Opening Hours

The temple is officially open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Regular darshan and main visiting hours are typically 06:00 AM to 08:00 PM.

Beyond darshan, there are light & sound shows in the evening — usually around 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

Best times to visit: Early morning (for calm & fewer crowds) or evening (to attend aarti / light-sound show) with peaceful ambience.

Entry Fees and Ticket / Puja Options

General Darshan (basic entry) Free — you can see the main Shiva statue and temple premises without cost.

Special Darshan / Yatra / Puja Tickets (for full experience: yatra, jyotirlinga-visits, special rituals) - Typically ₹150 – ₹250 per person.

VIP / Enhanced Entry / Special Pooja (guided tours, additional rituals) - May cost ₹500 or more, depending on service chosen.

Abhishekam / Ritual-specific Seva- Some special rituals have separate charges (check at temple counter)

How to Reach Shivoham Shiva Temple

By Bus: Several BMTC buses along Old Airport Road — easy and frequent from the city centre.

By Metro + Taxi / Auto: The nearest metro stop is HAL Metro Station (on Green Line). From there, a short ride by auto or cab gets you to the temple.

By Taxi / Cab / Private Vehicle: Often easiest — temple has parking (shared with nearby mall) though during weekends/festivals it may get crowded, so better to arrive early.

