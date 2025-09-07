Pehla Shradh 2025 puja muhurat: Pitru Paksha start date, rituals and significance Pehla Shradh 2025 will be observed on September 8, marking the start of Pitru Paksha. Here’s the exact muhurat, tithi timings, rituals, and significance.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, Shradh performed on the Pratipada Tithi assures blessings equivalent to those of divinity and prosperity. This year, Pitru Paksha will begin on the 7th of September, 2025, and culminate on the 21st of September, 2025, amounting to 16 days.

During this period, families carry out the Shradh rituals to honour the souls of their forefathers and pray for their peace. Certain Muhurats are especially considered auspicious for Shrradh ceremonies, such as Kutap and Rohini. Let us now learn about the timings for the first Shradh of 2025.

When does Pitru Paksha begin?

In 2025, Pitru Paksha will begin on 7 September and end on 21 September, spanning 16 days. This fortnight is dedicated to performing Shradh rituals for ancestors, seeking their blessings, and ensuring peace for their souls. Families observe it by offering food, water, and prayers at home or in temples.

Pehla Shradh muhurat 2025

Pratipada Shradh – 8 September 2025 (Monday)

Kutap Muhurat – 11:09 AM to 11:59 AM (50 minutes)

Rohini Muhurat – 11:59 AM to 12:49 PM (50 minutes)

Aparahna Kaal – 12:49 PM to 3:18 PM (2 hours 29 minutes)

Tithi timings:

Pratipada Tithi begins – 7 September 2025 at 11:38 PM

Pratipada Tithi ends – 8 September 2025 at 9:11 PM

How to perform Shradh at home

Shradh rituals are performed to pray for the souls of the departed ancestors and offer food to them. If you are doing Shradh at home, a few tips may come in handy:

Choose the right date, as per the death anniversary and the appropriate Pitru Paksha Tithi.

Get yourself purified—take a bath in the morning and wear clean clothes.

Set up the puja area—items like sesame seeds (til), barley (jau), kusha grass, Gangajal, kheer, puris, dals, rice, fruits, sweets, incense, and a diya should be kept ready.

While Offering- Sit facing south, and in the afternoon begin the offering as per the tradition.

Tarpan (Water Offering)—Drop Gangajal-water mixed with sesame seeds and barley seeds into a copper vessel, remembering and chanting the name followed by Gotra of the water-givers.

Food offering- Serve food on a plate and dedicate it to ancestors before serving some portions to cows, crows, and dogs.

Recite Mantras- Offerings are accompanied by chanting the mantra, "Om Pitribhyaḥ Namah".

Giving and feeding- Lastly, feed Brahmins or needy persons and give donations such as food, clothes, or anything else they may require.

Why Shradh matters

Shradh is seen as a way of honouring ancestors, expressing gratitude, and seeking their blessings for family well-being. Performing these rituals with devotion is believed to bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to the household.

Pehla Shradh marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha, a sacred period when families honour their ancestors with rituals, offerings, and prayers. Observing Shradh with sincerity is believed to bring blessings, harmony, and prosperity to the household.