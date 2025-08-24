Do I have Mangal Dosha? 9 signs and remedies in astrology In Vedic astrology, Mars or Mangal is seen as a powerful planet that influences strength, courage, and marriage. When placed unfavourably, it creates “Mangal Dosha” and leads to challenges in personal life, health, and relationships.

New Delhi:

In Vedic astrology, Mars is considered a fierce planet that represents energy, land, strength, courage, and valour. It rules Aries and Scorpio. Mars is exalted in Capricorn and debilitated in Cancer. It also governs the Mrigashira, Chitra, and Dhanishta nakshatras.

Strong Mars placement brings confidence, fearlessness, and victory over enemies. But when Mars is weak or negatively placed, it can cause problems in different areas of life. According to the Garuda Purana, Mars is connected to the eyes in the human body. Let’s look at when Mars is considered “heavy” and the signs of Mangal Dosha.

When should you worry if you have Mangal Dosha?

Astrologers believe that when Mars is placed in the 1st, 4th, 7th, 8th, or 12th house of a horoscope, it creates “Mangal Dosha” or “Manglik Dosha.” This planetary position is said to bring delays, conflicts, or obstacles in life.

9 Signs of Mangal Dosha

If the planet Mars carries a heavy influence in one's horoscope, the usual signs manifest as follows:

Delay in marriage Anxiety or hesitation in the mind Getting angry over little things Getting random injuries or accidents Continuous involvement in court-related matters Unhappiness in married life Delay in obtaining rewards despite working hard Hasty decisions that are taken randomly at times Problems concerning the blood, skin, or digestive tract

Remedies for Mangal Dosha

Some remedies are suggested by astrology so that one can diminish the adverse effects of Lord Mars:

Wearing red coral after consulting with an astrologer

Wearing a three-faced Rudraksha

Bring red colour into the maximum part of life

Observe fasts on Tuesdays and read the Hanuman Chalisa

Regular recitation of the Mars mantra

Mangal Dosha is believed to create obstacles in different aspects of life, especially marriage and health. By following certain remedies and strengthening your faith, these effects can be reduced.

Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not confirm its authenticity.