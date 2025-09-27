Maha Panchami 2025 date: Subho Panchami wishes, greetings and images to share today Panchami 2025 brings devotion and joy. Explore Maha Panchami wishes, messages and images to share with family and friends this festive season.

New Delhi:

Sharad Navratri has begun, and it is one of the most anticipated festivals of the country. This year, Navratri began on September 22 and will end on October 1. It will take place for 10 days instead of 9 because the Chaturthi tithi falls on two days. Panchami will be celebrated on the sixth day of Navratri this year.

Maa Skandamata is worshipped on the Panchami tithi of Navratri. She is one of the nine forms of Maa Durga worshipped during Navratri. When Maa Parvati became mother to Lord Skanda, also known as Kartikeya, she came to be known as Maa Skandamata.

Panchami 2025: Date, tithi and significance

This year, Panchami is on September 27, 2025. The Panchmi tithi will end at 12:03 PM. The Abhijit Muhurat on this day is from 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM. Amrit Kaal will begin at 01:26 PM and end at 03:14 PM. The Rahu Kaal will occur between 09:12 AM and 10:42 AM.

Panchami holds special significance as it is dedicated to the worship of Maa Skandamata. She is revered as a symbol of motherly love, courage, and power, blessing her devotees with wisdom, prosperity, and salvation.

Maha Panchami in Durga Puja 2025: Subho Panchami importance

Maha Panchami marks the beginning of Durga Puja and is considered highly auspicious. On this day, the ceremonial awakening of Goddess Durga takes place, which symbolises the divine arrival of Maa Durga to her earthly abode.

It is believed that worshipping the goddess on Maha Panchami invokes her blessings for prosperity, protection, and the triumph of good over evil.

Happy Panchami wishes and greetings in English

May Goddess Durga bless you with happiness, strength, and peace on this holy Panchami.

On this Panchami, may your life be filled with devotion, prosperity, and divine blessings.

Wishing you and your family a blessed Maha Panchami. May Maa Durga bring endless joy to your home.

Happy Panchami! Let the divine light of Maa Durga guide you towards success and positivity.

Celebrate this auspicious day with devotion and love. Wishing you a peaceful Maha Panchami!

May this Panchami mark the beginning of good fortune, happiness, and strength in your life.

Happy Maha Panchami! May Maa Durga shower her eternal blessings on you and your loved ones.

On this Panchami, let us welcome Maa Durga with open hearts and pure devotion.

Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Maha Panchami filled with divine energy and blessings.

Happy Panchami! May this festival bring harmony, love, and prosperity into your life.

As the beats of dhak fill the air, may Maa Durga’s blessings fill your heart with peace.

Maha Panchami is here—let the festivities begin with love, devotion, and happiness!

On this sacred day, may you find strength in Maa Durga’s blessings and courage in her presence.

Happy Panchami! Let the divine energy remove all obstacles and bring joy to your journey.

May the holy Panchami fill your home with positivity, love, and endless blessings.

Celebrate Maha Panchami with faith, devotion, and joy in your heart. Wishing you happiness always.

Happy Panchami! May Maa Durga protect you from all evils and guide you toward success.

Let this Panchami bring peace to your mind, prosperity to your home, and love to your heart.

On Maha Panchami, may the Goddess bless you with knowledge, wisdom, and spiritual growth.

Happy Panchami! Celebrate this day with devotion and welcome Maa Durga’s divine presence into your life.

Subho Panchami 2025 wishes and messages in Bengali

Subho Panchami 2025! Maa Durga tomar jibone shanti o anondo anun.

Ei panchamite Maa’r ashirbadey tomar din hok shukh shanti’r.

Subho Maha Panchami! Maa’r alokey tomar poth hok ujjal.

Maa Durga hok tomar raksha, anun ananta shakti o baraka.

Ei shubho dine tomar jibone anukampa o anondo eshe poruk.

Subho Panchami! Maa’r ashirbadey hok jibon shukhmay.

Maha Panchami’r alokey tumar moner andhokar dur hok.

Subho Panchami 2025! Maa Durga hok tomar jeeboner shokti.

Maa’r kripaye tomar shopno gulo puro hok – Subho Panchami.

Subho Panchami! Maa tomar jibone anukampa o shukh diye bhore din.

Maa’r ashirbadey tomar barite anukampa o shanti eshe poruk.

Ei Maha Panchami hok tomar jiboner notun shurur duti.

Subho Panchami 2025! Maa tomar dukkho dure kore anondo anun.

Maa’r alokey tomar pothe thakun shukh, shanti aar safollo.

Subho Panchami! Maa Durga’r ashirbadey hok jiboner protidin shubho.

Ei Panchami hok tomar moner shanti o prithibir shukh’er duti.

Maa tomar jibon shukh, shanti aar bhalo basha diye bhore din.

Subho Panchami! Maa’r ashirbad tomar ujjol bhobishyot’r bondhon hok.

Ei Maha Panchami Maa’r kripaye tomar jibon hok alokito.

Subho Panchami 2025! Maa Durga’r aloke tomar shokol bipod dure jak.

Panchami images to share

(Image Source : PINTEREST)A vibrant Durga Puja pandal adorned with flowers and lights as devotees celebrate Maha Panchami

(Image Source : PINTEREST)A traditional Durga idol decorated with white attire and ornaments, worshipped on Subho Panchami

(Image Source : PINTEREST)Devotees carry Maa Durga’s idol through fields as Maha Panchami rituals mark the start of Durga Puja

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025: Perform these remedies to ward off the negative effects of Rahu, Ketu