Navratri 2025: Perform these remedies to ward off the negative effects of Rahu, Ketu When the position of Rahu and Ketu in your horoscope is wrong, it can have a significant impact on an individual’s life. A lot of people make the wrong decision during this time, which ruins their lives. Here are some remedies that can be done during Navratri to get rid of the negative impact.

New Delhi:

Navratri is considered to be an extremely auspicious time of the year. During the nine days, the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. Along with worshipping the goddess, several rituals are followed, which are considered to be auspicious. Some of these rituals can also help remove the negative effects of Rahu and Ketu. These rituals can also help you get rid of the obstacles in your life.

When the position of Rahu and Ketu in your horoscope is wrong, it can have a significant impact on an individual’s life. A lot of people make the wrong decision during this time, which ruins their lives. The negative influence of Rahu and Ketu can disrupt your work, and you might face difficulties in family life. However, you can perform some remedies that can help to get rid of the negative impact of Rahu and Ketu.

Remedies for Rahu and Ketu that should be done during Navratri

To ward off the evil effects of Rahu and Ketu, recite the Durga Saptashati during Sharad Navratri. You should bring home an elephant made of silver and place it in the temple of your house or in the safe. During Navratri, you should install the elephant and get a darshan of it daily. It is believed that this simple remedy will ward off all the negative effects of Rahu and Ketu. Feeding roti to dogs and crows during the holy festival of Navratri can help you get good results. During an auspicious time of Navratri, wearing an Onyx gemstone can help alleviate the effects of Rahu. However, this gemstone should not be worn without astrological advice. Floating a coconut in a river during Navratri can also help in removing the bad effects of both the sinful planets. Rahu-Ketu also improves by worshipping Lord Shiva along with the nine forms of Goddess Durga during Navratri.

ALSO READ: Why wearing an iron kada is auspicious and who should wear it