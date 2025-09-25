Why wearing an iron kada is auspicious and who should wear it An iron kada is more than just a bracelet—it’s linked with Saturn’s energy. Discover who should wear it, its benefits, and the rituals for maximum impact.

You must have noticed several times that people wear a kada (bracelet). It is available in various metals, and some individuals also wear thick, oversized ones. It might look like the latest fashion at first glance, but did you know it's not about looks?

Numerous individuals wear metal bracelets to balance energies and repel vastu dosha (architectural and planetary imbalances). Today, let's investigate why wearing an iron kada is auspicious, who are the right people to wear it, and the traditional guidelines associated with it.

The cosmic link between planets and kada

According to Ratna Shastra (Gemstone Astrology), wearing a kada is directly associated with planetary influences. For this reason, men are often advised to wear it on the right hand. Gemstone astrology is a branch of Vedic astrology that connects gemstones and metals with planetary positions in a person’s horoscope.

Wearing the correct metal or gemstone, as advised by an astrologer, is believed to remove obstacles in life and bring progress in career, business, and personal growth.

Why you should consult an astrologer before wearing a kada

Many people wear kada of their own choice, be it gold, silver, brass, or iron. However, astrologers warn that wearing the wrong metal may sometimes have negative effects. Since each metal is linked with a specific planet, consulting an astrologer ensures you choose the one that aligns with your stars.

Astrology experts particularly highlight that an iron kada brings favourable results for certain zodiac signs, as iron is closely associated with Saturn (Shani).

Zodiac signs that benefit from an iron kada

Capricorn (Makar Rashi)

Capricorns should definitely wear an iron kada, as their ruling planet is Saturn. Doing so is believed to bring growth in job, career, and business opportunities.

Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi)

Saturn is also the ruling planet of Aquarius. Wearing an iron kada helps Aquarians stay away from negative thoughts and attract success with Saturn’s blessings.

Virgo (Kanya Rashi)

Although Virgo is ruled by Mercury (Budh), Saturn is considered a friendly planet to Mercury. This makes an iron kada favourable for Virgo natives, helping them achieve success in career and business while gaining Saturn’s grace.

Rules for wearing an iron kada

If you plan to wear an iron kada, follow these traditional practices for the best results:

Best day to wear: Saturday is considered the most auspicious.

Favourable nakshatras (lunar constellations): Rohini, Pushya, Anuradha, or Uttara Bhadrapada.

Purification ritual: Before wearing, cleanse the kada with Ganga water or cow’s milk.

Chanting mantra: Recite the Shani Beej Mantra – “Om Praam Preem Praum Sah Shaneshcharaya Namah” – 108 times while wearing it.

Disclaimer: The information shared here is based on traditional beliefs, astrology, and cultural practices. There is no scientific evidence to prove these claims. India TV does not verify or endorse the authenticity of these beliefs.