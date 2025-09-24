Surya nakshatra parivartan 2025: Zodiac signs that will shine brighter after September 27 On September 27, 2025, the Sun shifts to Hasta Nakshatra, ending eclipse effects. Find out which zodiac signs will see fortune, growth, and new beginnings.

New Delhi:

On September 27, 2025, the Sun will shift from Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra into Hasta Nakshatra, which is ruled by the Moon. This transition holds deep astrological importance. The recent solar eclipse occurred when the Sun was in Uttara Phalguni, and with this shift, the lingering effects of the eclipse will finally come to an end.

Astrologers believe this transformation will bring new beginnings, prosperity, and clarity. For certain zodiac signs, it can mark a powerful turning point in destiny.

Why does this shift end the solar eclipse effects

The solar eclipse left behind residual energy that influenced people’s lives in subtle ways. With Surya moving into Hasta Nakshatra, the complete impact of the eclipse will dissolve. This change is considered auspicious, opening doors for progress, positivity, and smoother paths for many individuals.

Surya in Hasta Nakshatra: What it means astrologically

Hasta Nakshatra is associated with creativity, health, clarity, and strong decision-making. The Sun entering this Moon-ruled nakshatra signifies balance between power and emotions. It brings opportunities for growth, better health, financial stability, and harmony in relationships.

Zodiac signs most blessed by this nakshatra change

1. Taurus (Vrishabha Rashi)

With Surya entering Hasta Nakshatra, Taurus natives will see improved focus and clarity. Career and business matters will flourish, and financial issues will begin to resolve. Students will benefit academically, and entrepreneurs may find success in new ventures.

2. Virgo (Kanya Rashi)

Virgo natives will feel a rise in energy and improved health. Workplace progress will be strong, and teamwork will bring success. Stalled projects will move forward, and some may even begin a new venture with their partner. Financial stability and respect in society are also likely.

3. Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi)

Sagittarius individuals will gain confidence and handle challenging tasks with ease. Career opportunities will increase, and government-related benefits are possible. Guidance from elders or father figures will prove lucky. Health improvements and a positive mindset will add to growth.

4. Capricorn (Makar Rashi)

Capricorn natives will see strong support from destiny. Family life will improve, and old disputes may end peacefully. Students aspiring for foreign education could see their dreams come true. Those in technical careers may achieve promotions, and their personal skills will shine.

Overall impact of Surya nakshatra parivartan 2025

This Surya nakshatra parivartan is a turning point for many. It signifies the end of eclipse energies and the beginning of fresh opportunities. For Taurus, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn, it brings luck, prosperity, and harmony. Overall, this celestial shift promises new clarity and success for many zodiac signs.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)