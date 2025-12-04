Kartik Aaryan enjoys sister Kritika Tiwari's Haldi ceremony, shares fun family moments | See post Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a carousel post on Instagram on Wednesday, featuring family moments from his sister Kritika Tiwari's Haldi ceremony.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's sister, Kritika Tiwari, is all set to get married and the pre-wedding festivities are already in full swing. However, the exact wedding date has not been revealed yet. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor recently delivered a lively dance performance at the Haldi ceremony.

Several videos from the pre-wedding celebrations have gone viral on social media. It must be noted that both Kritika and Kartik have been seen using the wedding hashtag, '#Tikki', on their posts.

Inside Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika Tiwari's Haldi ceremony

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, Kartik Aaryan shared a joint post on Instagram featuring a series of carousel images from the Haldi ceremony. Take a look below:

Earlier, a video of Kartik grooving to "Kajra Re" and enjoying the Haldi ceremony with his family went viral online. In the video, Kartik was seen dancing to the Bollywood hit in a white kurta-pyjama, while his sister Kritika wore a white ensemble.

Have a look at some more videos from Kartik Aaryan's sister's Haldi ceremony below.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has several projects in the pipeline, which include Sameer Vidwans's directorial Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which will hit the big screens this Christmas, i.e., December 25, 2025. He is also a part of Mrighdeep Lamba's project Naagzilla, which is backed by Karan Johar's production banner Dharma Productions.

