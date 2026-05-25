When is Padmini Ekadashi 2026? Date, puja rituals and parana time explained

New Delhi:

Ekadashi is a very significant event in Hinduism, but out of all Ekadashi festivals, the Padmini Ekadashi festival is considered unique since it takes place only during Adhik Maas, which is also called Purushottam Maas. The Padmini Ekadashi festival of 2026 will fall on May 27 in India.

An Adhik month or Adhik Maas comes after every few years in the Hindu calendar to make up for any discrepancy between the lunar and solar calendars. Due to the rare occurrence, fasting and performing other spiritual activities in Adhik Maas will increase your religious merit many times over.

Padmini Ekadashi 2026 date and tithi timings

As per the calculations of Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi will start from about 5:10 am on May 26, 2026, and will continue till around 6:21 am on May 27, 2026. Since the tithi will remain prevalent till the sunrise of May 27, 2026, the vrat will take place on this date based on Udaya Tithi rules.

The fast-breaking ritual or Parana is expected to be observed on May 28 during the prescribed morning timings after Dwadashi begins.

Why Padmini Ekadashi is considered special

Padmini Ekadasi is an Ekadashi vrat dedicated to Lord Vishnu and considered one of the holiest Ekadashis among all. Due to its occurrence during Purushottam Maas, people believe that any kind of praying done during this day will hold great significance.

It is mentioned in religious scriptures that performing this vrat with devotion and sincerity may assist people in achieving spiritual purity, peace of mind, and deliverance from all kinds of karmic influences.

Rituals devotees commonly follow

Individuals who fast on Padmini Ekadashi usually wake up very early in the morning and perform a holy bath with worship to Lord Vishnu. Tulsi leaves, flowers, incense, and diyas are often used in Vishnu Puja rituals. People generally refrain from eating grains and some other things throughout the day.

Some auspicious activities that are undertaken during Padmini Ekadashi include recitation of Vishnu Sahasranama, vrat katha, and acts of charity. Some devotees additionally participate in night-long bhajans and devotional gatherings.

Spiritual importance during Adhik Maas

Adhik Maas itself is viewed as a deeply spiritual period focused on reflection, discipline and devotion rather than material celebrations. Major auspicious ceremonies are generally avoided during this month, while religious observances gain greater importance.

Because Padmini Ekadashi comes only once during Adhik Maas, many devotees consider it a rare opportunity for spiritual growth and divine blessings through fasting, prayer and self-discipline.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

Also read: Ganga Dussehra 2026: Is it on May 25 or 26? Know the correct date, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi