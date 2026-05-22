Ganga Dussehra 2026: Is it on May 25 or 26? Know the correct date, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi

New Delhi:

Ganga Dussehra is one of the most important festivals dedicated to Maa Ganga and is celebrated every year on the Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. According to Hindu beliefs, this is the day when Maa Ganga descended to Earth.

Religious texts say Maa Ganga originally resided in Lord Brahma’s Kamandal before eventually coming to Earth after King Bhagirath’s prayers and penance. Since then, devotees have marked the day as Ganga Dussehra and worship Maa Ganga for peace, purification and blessings.

This year though, many people seem confused about the exact date of Ganga Dussehra 2026. Some calendars are showing May 25, while others mention May 26. Here’s a clearer look at the correct date, timings and puja rituals linked with the festival.

When is Ganga Dussehra 2026?

The Dashami Tithi will begin on May 25 at 04:30 AM and continue until May 26 at 05:10 AM.

However, according to the Udaya Tithi, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on May 25, 2026.

Ganga Dussehra shubh muhurat 2026

Hasta Nakshatra begins: May 26, 2026 at 04:08 AM

Hasta Nakshatra ends: May 27, 2026 at 05:56 AM

Vyatipat Yoga begins: May 27, 2026 at 03:11 AM

Vyatipat Yoga ends: May 28, 2026 at 03:25 AM

Ganga snan shubh muhurat 2026

Brahma Muhurat: 04:04 AM to 04:45 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 04:24 AM to 05:26 AM

Ravi Yoga: Entire day

Ganga Dussehra puja vidhi

Wake up early in the morning and add a little Gangajal to your bath water before bathing.

If possible, devotees should take a holy dip in the Ganga river on this day. It is believed to bring immense spiritual merit and blessings.

After bathing, offer flowers, incense sticks and diyas to Maa Ganga.

Chant mantras dedicated to Ganga Mata.

Donate food and clothes to the needy.

It is believed that charity and donations made on Ganga Dussehra help devotees receive the special blessings of Maa Ganga.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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