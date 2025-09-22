Second day of Navratri 2025: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, mantra, colour and bhog On Navratri 2025 second day, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini with red attire, mantras and sweets, seeking peace, devotion and spiritual strength.

New Delhi:

The second day of Navratri 2025 is devoted to Maa Brahmacharini, the goddess of discipline, devotion, and penance. She symbolises the spiritual path of endurance and fills devotees with peace and inner strength.

On this auspicious day, devotees worship her with deep reverence. By reciting her mantras and offering sweets as bhog, worshippers seek blessings for patience, contentment, and spiritual development.

Why Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on Navratri day 2

Maa Brahmacharini is known as the goddess of meditation and devotion. She inspires discipline and helps devotees strengthen their spiritual path.

She is usually depicted walking barefoot, holding a rosary (japamala) in one hand and a kamandalu (water pot) in the other. This represents simplicity, devotion, and endurance.

According to legend, she performed intense penance to please Lord Shiva, showing her determination and faith. Worshipping her is believed to bring peace of mind, vigour, and success in spiritual practice.

Puja vidhi for second day of Navratri 2025

Wake up early and take a holy bath.

Wear clean clothes, preferably in the colour of the day.

Place the idol or picture of Maa Brahmacharini on the altar.

Offer red flowers, incense, and sweets.

Chant her mantras with devotion.

Conclude the puja with an aarti.

Navratri second day colour

The auspicious colour for day 2 is red. Devotees wear red attire, decorate the altar with red flowers, and include red elements in puja.

The red colour symbolises energy, power, and devotion, making it ideal for worshipping Maa Brahmacharini.

Bhog offered to Maa Brahmacharini

Devotees prepare sweet dishes, especially milk-based desserts and vrat-friendly prasad.

Popular offerings include:

Kheer

Malpua

Peda

Fruits

After the puja, the prasad is distributed among family members and other devotees.

Navratri second day mantra

The sacred mantra for Maa Brahmacharini is:

“Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah”

Meaning: “To the goddess who resides in all beings as Brahmacharini, I bow again and again.”

Chanting this mantra with devotion is believed to bring mental peace and remove obstacles in life.

How to observe vrat on Navratri day 2

Avoid grains, onions, and garlic.

Consume fruits, milk, and sattvic food.

Some devotees observe a nirjala fast (without water).

Others follow phalahar vrat (fruits and milk only).

Most importantly, keep thoughts pure and maintain discipline throughout the day.

Significance of Navratri second day

Navratri day 2, dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, is a reminder of the strength that lies in discipline and devotion.

Worshipping her with red attire, sweets, and mantras invites peace, positivity, and spiritual strength into life.

FAQs about Navratri day 2

Which goddess is worshipped on Navratri day 2?

Maa Brahmacharini, the goddess of devotion and penance.

What is the colour of the second day of Navratri 2025?

The colour is red, symbolising power and energy.

What bhog is offered to Maa Brahmacharini?

Milk-based sweets like kheer, peda, and fruits are offered.

What is the mantra for Navratri day 2?

The main mantra is “Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah.”

