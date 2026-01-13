Magh Mela 2026 second snan on Makar Sankranti: Date, rituals and significance The second snan of Magh Mela 2026 falls on Makar Sankranti, January 14. Here’s why this snan is considered the most important and how it is observed.

The Magh Mela, held every year in Prayagraj, carries a certain stillness to it. Even with the crowds. It unfolds slowly at the Sangam, shaped by faith, routine, and long hours spent near the river. In 2026, the Magh Mela began on January 4. The days build quietly after that.

But the moment most devotees wait for is Makar Sankranti. This day marks the second and most important royal bath of Magh Mela 2026. On Makar Sankranti, people arrive in large numbers. From nearby towns. From far away. All to take a dip at the Sangam. For many, this bath carries special weight.

Magh Mela 2026: Second royal bath date and why it matters

As per the Hindu calendar, Makar Sankranti falls on January 14, 2026. This year, it coincides with Shattila Ekadashi, which adds to the significance of the day. The second royal bath of Magh Mela 2026 will be observed on this date.

Devotees believe that bathing at the Sangam on Makar Sankranti brings spiritual clarity and release. It is often seen as the most meaningful bath of the entire Magh Mela. A point where effort and faith meet.

Magh Mela 2026: Bathing and worship rituals on Makar Sankranti

The rituals followed on this day are simple but precise. They focus on restraint and intention.

Silent bath

While bathing at the Sangam, devotees mentally chant mantras like Om Namah Shivay or Gange Cha Yamune Chaiva Godavari Saraswati. Conversations are kept to a minimum.

Offering arghya

After bathing, water is offered to the Sun God using a copper pot, along with red flowers and whole rice grains. During Uttarayan, this offering is believed to bring steadiness and clarity.

Use of sesame seeds

Bathing with black sesame seeds mixed in water, and applying sesame paste, is considered especially auspicious during the month of Magha and on Makar Sankranti.

Kalpvas resolution

For Kalpvasis, the second bath of Magh Mela 2026 holds deep importance. It is often described as a moment equal to receiving nectar.

Magh Mela 2026: Charity on the day of the second bath

Charity is closely tied to this day. It is believed that donations made during the second bath carry added merit.

Khichdi donation

Khichdi prepared with rice and black urad dal is considered a significant offering.

Warm clothes

Donating blankets or warm clothing to those in need is believed to bring the blessings of Shani Dev.

Jaggery and sesame seeds

These items are donated to enhance the positive influence of the Sun and Mars.

Magh Mela 2026: A few things to remember

Brahma Muhurta is considered the most suitable time for bathing

Avoid negative actions and thoughts during this period

Keep the river clean

Maintain discipline, both physical and mental

Magh Mela 2026 does not rush. And Makar Sankranti remains its quiet centre.

