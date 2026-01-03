Magh Mela 2026: 6 auspicious bathing dates, ending with final snan on Mahashivratri Magh Mela 2026 began on January 3 in Prayagraj and will conclude with the final holy bath on Mahashivratri. We look at the six most auspicious bathing dates during the mela, the best time for snan, and the spiritual importance of bathing at the Triveni Sangam.

In Hindu belief, the month of Magh is seen as deeply meaningful. Not dramatic. Not loud. Just significant in a quiet way. Bathing, prayer, and charity during this month are believed to bring lasting spiritual results. Many people plan their year around this period.

That belief comes alive every year at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj. In 2026, the Magh Mela began on January 3 and will continue for a total of 44 days. The first ritual bath falls on Paush Purnima, while the final bath will be observed on Mahashivratri, February 15. Millions of devotees gather during this time, drawn by faith more than anything else.

Magh Mela 2026: Key dates for bathing

During the Magh Mela, bathing at the Triveni Sangam is considered especially auspicious. While devotees bathe throughout the mela period, six dates are believed to carry the highest spiritual value.

Paush Purnima – January 3, 2026 Makar Sankranti – January 14, 2026 Mauni Amavasya – January 18, 2026 Basant Panchami – January 23, 2026 Maghi Purnima – February 1, 2026 Mahashivratri – February 15, 2026

Bathing on these days is believed to bring greater spiritual merit than on other days of the mela.

Magh Mela 2026: Auspicious time for bathing

Early morning is considered the most favourable time for a holy dip. Brahma Muhurta, between 4:00 am and 5:30 am, is believed to be especially powerful. The atmosphere is calm. The river feels still. Many devotees choose this time for bathing, followed by meditation and charity. It is believed that donations made after the bath carry special importance during the month of Magh.

Who to worship during the month of Magh for spiritual and material benefits

The month of Magh is traditionally associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu and the Sun God. Devotees believe that praying to the Sun during this period supports spiritual growth and strengthens the Sun’s position in the horoscope. It is also linked to confidence and clarity. Worshipping Lord Vishnu during Magh is believed to bring stability, relief from difficulties, and gradual improvement in personal and professional life.

Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on religious beliefs and folklore. It has no scientific basis. India TV does not independently verify or guarantee the accuracy of these claims.

