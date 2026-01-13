Lohri 2026 muhurat: Auspicious time to light Lohri fire and puja vidhi Lohri 2026 will be celebrated on January 13. Here’s the auspicious time to light the Lohri fire, along with the traditional puja vidhi and ritual steps.

Lohri is one of the key festivals for Punjabi and Sikh families and is observed every year on January 13. It is very much an evening festival, shaped by winter air, open spaces, and people gathering outside. As daylight fades, bonfires are lit and offerings like peanuts, gajak, rewari, sesame seeds, and rabri are placed into the fire. The ritual is modest, almost quiet. People walk around the fire and offer simple prayers for well-being and prosperity.

The festival is deeply connected to agricultural life as well. Lohri is often seen as a harvest celebration, when farmers offer a portion of their crop to the fire and hope for a healthy yield in the coming season. In a symbolic sense, it also marks the close of winter and the gradual arrival of spring. The night carries that feeling of change. Of warmth returning.



Below is a look at the auspicious time for lighting the Lohri fire in 2026 and the traditional way the ritual is observed.

Lohri 2026 auspicious time to light Lohri fire

In 2026, the auspicious time for lighting the Lohri fire begins at 5:43 pm on January 13 and continues until 7:15 pm. During this period, the bonfire is lit, and people traditionally circumambulate it seven or eleven times.

Lohri puja vidhi: Step-by-step ritual method

In the evening, collect wood and arrange it in a small pile outside the house Light the bonfire during the auspicious time Listen to or recall the story of Dulla Bhatti while moving around the fire Circumambulate the fire seven or eleven times Offer peanuts, corn, gajak, sesame-jaggery, and rewari to the fire Celebrate by singing folk songs and performing Bhangra and Gidda Share and eat the prasad, usually rewari, peanuts, and gajak Many homes also prepare makki di roti and sarson da saag as part of the celebration

Lohri is not rushed. It unfolds slowly, around the fire, with familiar sounds and food. That is often what makes it feel complete.

